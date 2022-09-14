Hypnosis and Improv come together in a new stage show

Hypnosis + Improv = HYPROV, the hilariously mind-bending stage show, now playing at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square.

Master Hypnotist, Asad Mecci and ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ improv legend, Colin Mochrie have joined forces to create this show packed with unconscious comedy.

"I’m always on the lookout for something that’s challenging for me. I’ve been improvising for… oh… over 40 years now. So you don’t want to get comfortable. I often work with people that I don’t know that well to get back to my basics. So this – people I don’t know… who are hypnotized… what could go wrong?"

During the HYPROV show, 20 volunteers are welcomed on stage, with four or five of the most receptive to hypnosis performing alongside Mochrie in all its hilarity.

Mecci explains what’s happening while people are under hypnosis, allowing their sense of humor to flow free:

"The part of the brain that is connected with self-reflection is disconnected when someone is hypnotized. They no longer reflect on their behavior – they just carry out my suggestions without hesitation. Without question."

Mochrie, who has been working alongside Mecci since 2016 is still impressed by Mecci’s hypnotic skills:

"He is amazing. Every night I’m backstage… and it’s ben hundreds of shows. And I watch him work his magic, and I go 'how is he doing this?'," Mochrie says.

HYPROV runs through October 30th at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square. Learn more about ticket information: https://www.hyprov.com/