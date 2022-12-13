Good Day Cares - How to donate to support the Food Bank

article

Good Day New York is helping the Food Bank for New York City on Friday with a collection.

Here are some of the things that you can bring to the FOX 5 studios between 7-10 a.m.

• Canned Vegetables (Low sodium preferred)

• Tomato Sauce

• Vegetable Soups (Low Sodium Preferred)

• Broth (Low Sodium Preferred)

• Canned Fruits (in juice or light syrup)

• Dried Fruits

• 100% Fruit Juices

• Beans- canned or dry

• Peanut Butter

• Nuts

• Canned Meat (chicken, beef, ham)

• Canned Fish (tuna, salmon, sardines)

• Canned Stews (chicken or beef)

• Rice (white, brown, flavored)

• Pasta/noodles

• Cold Cereal

• Hot Cereal (grits, oatmeal, farina)

• Flour/Cornmeal/Baking Mixes

• Whole Grain Crackers

• Couscous

• Dry Milk packets

• Shelf stable milk

• Soy/Almond/Rice Milk

• Cereals

• Nutrition Beverages (Boost, Ensure, Carnation Instant Breakfast)

• Granola Bars

• Diapers

• Feminine Products

• Personal Care Items/ Hygiene items

If you can't make it you can still make an online donation. Scan the QR code below for details.

