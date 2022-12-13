Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Cares - How to donate to support the Food Bank

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Good Day New York
FOX 5 NY
Food Bank for New York City article

Food Bank for New York City

NEW YORK - Good Day New York is helping the Food Bank for New York City on Friday with a collection.

Here are some of the things that you can bring to the FOX 5 studios between 7-10 a.m.

• Canned Vegetables (Low sodium preferred)
• Tomato Sauce
• Vegetable Soups (Low Sodium Preferred)
• Broth (Low Sodium Preferred)
• Canned Fruits (in juice or light syrup)
• Dried Fruits
• 100% Fruit Juices
• Beans- canned or dry
• Peanut Butter
• Nuts
• Canned Meat (chicken, beef, ham)
• Canned Fish (tuna, salmon, sardines)
• Canned Stews (chicken or beef)
• Rice (white, brown, flavored)
• Pasta/noodles
• Cold Cereal
• Hot Cereal (grits, oatmeal, farina)
• Flour/Cornmeal/Baking Mixes
• Whole Grain Crackers
• Couscous
• Dry Milk packets
• Shelf stable milk
• Soy/Almond/Rice Milk
• Cereals
• Nutrition Beverages (Boost, Ensure, Carnation Instant Breakfast)
• Granola Bars
• Diapers
• Feminine Products
• Personal Care Items/ Hygiene items

If you can't make it you can still make an online donation.  Scan the QR code below for details.
 

