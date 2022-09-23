Fresco by Scotto Autumn recipes

article

Chitarra (Capellini) Primavera

Ingredients / 1 portion

3.5 oz dry pasta (cook to desired doneness and fresh pasta can be substituted)

2.5 oz precooked mushrooms

3 oz mushroom stock

½ of 1 medium shallot

1 clove garlic sliced

2-3 oz white wine

3 oz butter

2-3 oz of parmesan cheese (pre grated)

1-2 oz olive oil

Chili flakes (pinch)

Salt and pepper to taste

5# mixed mushrooms (small batch)

(Hen of the woods, king oyster, button mushrooms)

Slice all onions, add oil to pan and Sautee well, in a suitable pan with olive oil, remove once very golden brown, use enough white wine to cover their entire bottom of pan with wine reduce and lift remaining "fond" from the pan add water approx. 2/3 quarts to create "stock"

(Short cut***)

Buy dry mushrooms and make a mushroom stock, 2# dry to 3 gallons water, boil for 45 min strain and reserve until needed.

Plating method:

** note have water boiling to flash pasta before throwing

In a suitable Sautee pan over medium high heat add garlic until they’re about to be golden brown, add the pre-cooked mushrooms, shallots and the pinch of chili flakes, as the garlic starts to brown with all the other ingredients add the white wine to deglaze the pan, allow wine to reduce by half, once wine is reduced by half add mushroom stock and butter at this point add the pasta that you reheated in your boiling water that has been set aside, allow the pasta to finish its last minute of cooking in the sauce you have created in the pan, add the spinach not cooked at the point give it a quick toss and then off the heat add your parmesan, this will create the "cremosa" or sauce that makes this dish.

*** Add olive oil and more Parmesan on top as desired and enjoy

Burrata

1 ball burrata 4 oz

½ oz arugula

½ oz mache for garnishing

1 pomegranate seeds removed

Pumpkin seed pesto

2 oz pumpkin seed oil 1.5 oz toasted and lightly ground pumpkin seeds Pinch parsley

2 large slices bread toasted with olive oil for crostini

Method: use arugula to hold burrata in bowl or plate, around the burrata sprinkle the pomegranate seeds, spoon the pumpkin seed pesto over the top and garnish with a little mache lettuce, enjoy on top of crostini!

Piatto Cacciatore serves 4 people

For the torta

1 small bake dish or casserole pan

1 zucchini

1 eggplant

1 yellow squash

¼ sauteed mushrooms

2 cups marinera

2 cups sauteed mushrooms (chopped fine and folded into marinera)

¼ cup dried Italian seasoning

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

Method:

-Pre heat the oven to 325

-Slice all vegetables about 1/8th of an inch as even as possible, and lightly oil the bottom of the casserole or baking pan and alternate each later with the squash ,then zucchini, then eggplant, seasoning each layer with salt, pepper, and a light touch of olive oil.

- once you start the layering process over at the end of every other layer you then add light spread of the tomato mushroom mix and then re start the layering process.

- The last layer should be vegetables.

-cover the baking dish or tray you chose with aluminum foil and bake for about 1 hour and 20 minutes, a thin knife should glide in and out just as it would to a cooked potato.

- allow to cool once it has been cooked completely, cool and portion accordingly.

- to serve allow it to sit at room temperature and then place back in the oven for another 10-15 minutes, serve over cacciatore sauce.

Cacciatore sauce

3 cups marinera

¼ cup basil chopped fresh

¼ cup oregano chopped fresh

2 cups cooked mushrooms

1 cup pitted kalamata olives

4 oz small diced white onion

1 bell pepper diced small

2 cup Red wine

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

Method:

In a suitable sized pot lightly coat the bottom with oil over medium high heat Add the onions red bell pepper and mushroom allow to cook down well Once the vegetables have cooked down add the wine allow to flambe and reduce by half Now add the marinera and remaining ingredients and allow to simmer for about 45 min if it over reduced add a little water and adjust with salt and pepper Hold until needed, heat well and serve under the vegetable torta

½ Baked cookie

2# ap flour

½ tablespoon baking soda

½ tablespoon baking powder

1.25# sugar

5 whole eggs

2 cup chocolate chip cookies

1# butter

Your favorite vanilla ice cream

Method: