Is Mamdani helping Hochul's chances in the NY governor's race?

Polling suggests New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has a major lead over her opponents for the state's gubernatorial race.

Hochul v Stefanik v Delgado

By the numbers:

After polling over 800 New York state registered voters, the poll reveals that Hochul has a 20-point lead over Rep. Elise Stefanik, who only just announced her campaign two weeks ago.

In a general election match-up against the Republican, Hochul takes the majority of voters in New York (52%) while Stefanik touts about one-third (32%).

When placed against Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, Hochul dominates with a 40-point lead (56% to 16%).

Mamdani effect on gov. race

Local perspective:

The poll also explored how voters are feeling about New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

Most New York City voters feel Mamdani will benefit the city (57%.) In comparison, voters from both upstate and downstate are worried Mamdani will have a negative effect on Manhattan (44% for upstate voters, 51% for downstate voters).

The mayor-elect currently holds a 40% favorability rating with voters, which is up by 10 points since Sept.

Voters are also increasingly in favor of policies and decisions Mamdani has voiced support for, such as opposing the federal government's efforts to deport migrants illegally living in the state and increasing taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers.

Statewide voters "overwhelmingly" say that Mamdani and President Donald Trump will not work together to improve New Yorkers' quality of life, but a large majority believe that Mamdani and Hochul will work well together.