Rep. Andy Kim vs Curtis Bashaw: Who will win NJ's open US Senate seat?

This Election Day, New Jersey voters are choosing between Democratic Rep. Andy Kim and Republican Curtis Bashaw to see who will fill the U.S. Senate seat left vacant after the resignation of Bob Menendez following his conviction on federal bribery charges.

Andy Kim (D)

A third-term congressman from New Jersey’s 3rd District, Andy Kim says he is an advocate for healthcare reform, small business support and environmental issues.

Representative Andy Kim, (D-NJ)

Kim gained national recognition in 2021 when he was photographed cleaning up the U.S. Capitol following the January 6th attack. With a background in national security during the Obama administration, he has positioned himself as a progressive but pragmatic voice.

Curtis Bashaw (R)

Curtis Bashaw, a hotel developer from Cape May, represents the GOP’s best chance in decades to flip a Senate seat in New Jersey. Bashaw, a first-time candidate and self-described moderate, has focused on winning over independent voters by casting himself as a "common-sense" alternative to Washington insiders.

New Jersey Republican Senate candidate Curtis Bashaw

A married gay man, he has said that he is pro-Israel, pro-Ukraine and is broadly supportive of reproductive rights.

Energy

Kim: Backed green energy legislation and supported the Inflation Reduction Act to expand renewable energy production.

Bashaw: Promotes an "all of the above" energy strategy, supporting both traditional energy sources and renewables but expressing caution about fast-tracking electric vehicles and offshore wind.

Economy

Kim: Advocates for policies that aid small businesses, including tax breaks designed to help New Jersey’s local business owners.

Bashaw: Emphasizes deregulation and tax cuts to reduce dependence on overseas manufacturing, aiming to restore American jobs and ease inflation.

Healthcare

Kim: Supports universal healthcare and has pushed for legislation lowering prescription costs and expanding Medicare.

Bashaw: Proposes a market-driven approach to healthcare, focusing on expanding affordable options without increasing government involvement.

This Senate race could have significant national implications. New Jersey hasn’t elected a Republican senator in over 50 years, and polls show it's unlikely to change in this election, with Kim leading by a sizable double-digit margin in the week before Election Day.