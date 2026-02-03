The Brief A special election was held in New York City on Tuesday, Feb. 3. One of the seats that was up for grabs was State Assembly District 36, which became vacant after Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor. The other two previously vacant seats included State Assembly District 74 in Manhattan and State Senate District 47 in Manhattan.



Open seats for State Assembly District 36 in Queens, State Assembly District 74 in Manhattan and State Senate District 47 in Manhattan were up for grabs on Tuesday, Feb. 3.

The Associated Press projected that the winners include Diana Moreno, Erik Bottcher and Rep. Keith Powers.

NY State special election results for NYC

Polls were open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in New York City.

Mamdani's old seat

What we know:

Diana Moreno, Rana Abdelhamid and Mary Jobaida ran in State Assembly District 36. The seat was vacant after Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of New York City.

Diana Moreno (Democratic Party, Working Families Party)

Moreno is the candidate touting Mamdani's endorsement. The policies she advocates for foremost include enacting universal childcare for the city, strengthening tenant protections and passing the New York For All Act.

This act would prohibit both state and local officers from working with ICE agents.

Rana Abdelhamid (Queens For All Party)

Abdelhamid's background includes building mutual aid networks, running a community safety center and teaching self-defense.

She would be the first Egyptian and Muslim woman in the state assembly if elected. Her platform includes similar policies as Moreno's, but Abdelhamid would also fight for the Not On Our Dime Act and the REPAIR Act. Abdelhamid has been endorsed by Rep. Nydia Velázquez and Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Mary Jobaida (People First Party)

Jobaida was raised in Bangladesh before immigrating to New York in 2001.

She later became the founding program manager of Time Television, the first Bangladeshi HD television channel in the city. Some of her more unique policy proposals include decriminalizing poverty and supporting high-quality universal healthcare.

Erik Bottcher and Charlotte Friedman ran in State Senate District 47. The seat was vacant after Harvey Epstein was elected a city council member.

Keith Powers and Joseph Foley ran in State Assembly District 74. The seat was vacant after Brad Hoylman-Sigal was elected Manhattan Borough President.