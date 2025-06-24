Meet the NYC comptroller candidates on the ballot this primary election

article

The Brief Four candidates made the Democratic primary ballot for the next New York City comptroller. Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, City Council Finance Chair Justin Brannan, Civil servant Ismael Malave and State Sen. Kevin Parker are all in the running. Despite two GOP contenders facing off in the primary, the winner of the Dem primary will likely win the general election.



The New York City comptroller serves as the city's chief financial officer and chief auditor.

The office reviews the performance and spending of city agencies, oversees all city contracts, manages public pension funds and handles the settlement of litigation claims. Four candidates made the Democratic primary ballot, including:

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine

City Council Finance Chair Justin Brannan

Civil servant Ismael Malave

State Sen. Kevin Parker

Two Republican candidates – Peter Kefalas and Danniel Maio – are challenging one another in the GOP primary, but the winner of the Democratic race will likely win the general election.

Here's how you can track election results, know what's at stake and learn about each candidate:

NYC public advocate 2025 primary election results

Election results will become available when polls close at 9 p.m.

What's at stake?

The Democratic primary for New York City comptroller has become a battleground for addressing local issues through the lens of national politics, particularly the actions of the Trump administration.

Levine and Brannan have the lead, and both are centering their campaigns on resisting federal funding cuts and leveraging the city's pension funds to support affordable housing. Despite their ideological similarities, the candidates differ in their approaches, with Levine focusing on housing reforms and Brannan drawing on his unconventional background and fiscal conservatism.

Meet the candidates

JUMP TO: MARK LEVINE l JUSTIN BRANNAN l ISMAEL MALAVE l KEVIN PARKER

Local perspective:

Mark Levine assumed office on Jan. 1, 2022, and, while in office, "has successfully launched initiatives to strengthen equity and resilience throughout the borough," the Manhattan Borough President website states.

According to his website, Levine is running for comptroller to "tackle our affordability crisis, fight Trump and restore confidence that our government can deliver for hard-working New York families."

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine speaks at a rally celebrating cultural vitality of The Center at West Park at West Park Presbyterian Church. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Priorities on his website include making the city more affordable, improving the quality of life and making streets and subways safer.

Levine is married with two children.

Justin Brannan was first elected in 2017 and currently serves as chair of the committee on finance, where he "oversees the largest municipal budget in the country," the New York City Council website states.

According to his website, as comptroller, he will "fight like hell to ensure every dime of our city budget works for you, your family and the neighborhoods we all call home."

City Council Member Justin Brannan. (Gardiner Anderson for New York Daily News)

Priorities on his website include making the city more affordable and public safety, which "must be the #1 priority for every elected official."

Brannan was born and raised in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

Ismael Malave is a civil servant with "over two decades of experience in public service and a deep understanding of fiscal policy," his website states.

According to his website, Malave "is ready to bring positive change to New York City as its next Comptroller."

Victor Hunt, Jayden Malave and Ismael Malave during the Prep for Prep Lilac Ball, Celebrating 40 Years Of Launching Leaders on June 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Malave is committed to fiscal responsibility, equity and opportunity and transparency and accountability, his website states.

Malave was born in Puerto Rico and raised in the Bronx.

Kevin Parker was elected to the New York State Senate back in 2002, and is chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy & Telecommunications, the New York State Senate website shows.

According to his website, Parker has "passed over 70 bills in the New York State Senate, making him the most prolific legislator in NYS."

State Senator Kevin Parker speaks at Governor Kathy Hochul signing bills to strengthen New York's commitment to clean energy development and energy efficiency, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions at Newlab Headquarters at Brooklyn Navy Yard. (Pho Expand

"With a strong background in the financial services arena, Senator Parker gained invaluable experience in the world of finance at UBS PaineWebber, where he worked in government affairs of the Chairman’s office," his website states.

Parker is a lifelong Brooklyn resident.