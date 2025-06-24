NYC borough president races: Who's running?

The Brief A borough president reviews land use proposals and gives an advisory opinion that can influence City Council decisions. They also appoint community board members, shaping how neighborhoods grow and where resources go. In the Manhattan borough president race, there is no incumbent, as Mark Levine is running for comptroller.



They also appoint community board members, shaping how neighborhoods grow and where resources go. It's a key role for setting local priorities.

In the 2025 primary election, only three races are competitive: the Democratic primaries for Manhattan, Brooklyn and Bronx borough presidents. Here's a look at the candidates running, both opposed and unopposed, as well as real-time election results.

Who are the candidates?

Here are the candidates for each borough:

Vanessa Gibson

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson (D) is running for re-election after first winning the seat in 2021.

Vanessa L. Gibson, Bronx Borough President

Rafael Salamanca

Challenging her in the Democratic primary is City Councilmember Rafael Salamanca (D), who chairs the Council’s Land Use Committee.

Council member Rafael Salamanca Jr.

Antonio Reynoso

Antonio Reynoso (D) is running for re-election after first winning the Brooklyn borough president seat in 2021. He previously served on the City Council and has picked up endorsements from major unions, elected officials and the Working Families Party.

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso

Khari Edwards

Khari Edwards (D), a corporate executive and community advocate, is running again after losing in 2021. He has not held elected office and is campaigning on education, job training and gun violence prevention.

Brooklyn Borough President candidate Khari Edwards

Janine Acquafredda

Janine Acquafredda (R) is a real estate broker and the only Republican in the race, automatically advancing to the November ballot. She’s focused on public safety, homeownership and defending drivers' rights in the city.

There is no incumbent in the Manhattan borough president race, as Mark Levine is running for comptroller. The Democratic candidates are State Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, City Councilmember Keith Powers and emergency medicine doctor Calvin Sun.

Brad Hoylman-Sigal

Hoylman-Sigal has served in Albany for 12 years and has passed over 350 bills. He has endorsements from former Manhattan borough presidents, Manhattan Democratic Party leaders, Rep. Jerry Nadler and the Healthcare Workers Union 1199.

Brad Hoylman-Sigal

Keith Powers

Powers is a term-limited City Councilmember focused on land use and affordable housing. He has raised slightly more campaign funds than Hoylman-Sigal and is endorsed by several members of Congress, Union 32BJ and the Teamsters.

City Council member Keith Powers

Calvin Sun

Sun is a doctor with no prior elected office experience. His campaign focuses on healthcare access, cost of living and education, and he has raised significantly less money than the other two candidates.

Voters will choose between two candidates running unopposed in their parties in the November general election.

Vito Fossella

Republican Vito Fossella is the current Staten Island borough president. His tenure includes efforts to challenge congestion pricing and oppose voting rights for non-citizens in city elections. Fossella’s 2021 campaign was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. His campaign currently holds $77,304 with no public matching funds.

Staten Island Borough President Vito J. Fossella

Michael Colombo

Democrat Michael Colombo is focusing on affordable housing, better public transportation and public health. Colombo emphasizes his working-class Staten Island roots over party politics. His campaign has raised $67,805 and has not received matching funds.

Voters will decide between two candidates in the November general election since neither faces a primary challenge.

Henry "Ike" Ikezi

Republican Henry "Ike" Ikezi works in real estate and focuses on job training, affordable housing and increasing NYPD presence for public safety. His campaign has raised over $15,000, but currently has under $1,000 available.

Donovan Richards

Democrat Donovan Richards is the current Queens borough president. He has directed funding toward hospitals, affordable housing, clean energy and nonprofits. Richards previously served on the City Council, where he led zoning and public safety committees.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards