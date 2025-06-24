Expand / Collapse search
NYC borough president races: Who's running?

By , and
Published  June 24, 2025 8:59am EDT
2025 election for NYC mayor
FOX 5 NY
The Brief

    • A borough president reviews land use proposals and gives an advisory opinion that can influence City Council decisions.
    • They also appoint community board members, shaping how neighborhoods grow and where resources go.
    • In the Manhattan borough president race, there is no incumbent, as Mark Levine is running for comptroller.

NEW YORK CITY - A borough president reviews land use proposals and gives an advisory opinion that can influence City Council decisions. 

JUMP TO: BRONX l BROOKLYN l MANHATTAN l STATEN ISLAND l QUEENS

They also appoint community board members, shaping how neighborhoods grow and where resources go. It's a key role for setting local priorities. 

In the 2025 primary election, only three races are competitive: the Democratic primaries for Manhattan, Brooklyn and Bronx borough presidents. Here's a look at the candidates running, both opposed and unopposed, as well as real-time election results.

Track 2025 borough president primary election results

Election results will become available when polls close at 9 p.m.

Manhattan borough president Democratic primary election results

Brooklyn borough president Democratic primary election results

Bronx borough president Democratic primary election results

Who are the candidates?

Local perspective:

Here are the candidates for each borough: 

The Bronx

Vanessa Gibson

  • Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson (D) is running for re-election after first winning the seat in 2021.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 20: Vanessa L. Gibson, Bronx Borough President, speaks during a press conference at NYPD's 40th Precinct on February 20, 2025 in New York City. A day after attending a court hearing in response to the Justice Department’s request to dismiss corruption charges against him, Adams was joined by local officials as they spoke on public safety and quality of life affecting community members in the Bronx. Earlier this week, four deputy mayors from Adams' administration resigned over his cooperation with U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies, which prosecutors on his bribery case alleged was part of a deal with the Trump administration's Department of Justice to drop charges against him. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

 Vanessa L. Gibson, Bronx Borough President, speaks during a press conference at NYPD's 40th Precinct on February 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Rafael Salamanca

  • Challenging her in the Democratic primary is City Councilmember Rafael Salamanca (D), who chairs the Council’s Land Use Committee.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 20: Council member Rafael Salamanca Jr. speaks during a press conference at NYPD's 40th Precinct on February 20, 2025 in New York City. A day after attending a court hearing in response to the Justice Department’s request to dismiss corruption charges against him, Adams was joined by local officials as they spoke on public safety and quality of life affecting community members in the Bronx. Earlier this week, four deputy mayors from Adams' administration resigned over his cooperation with U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies, which prosecutors on his bribery case alleged was part of a deal with the Trump administration's Department of Justice to drop charges against him. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Council member Rafael Salamanca Jr. speaks during a press conference at NYPD's 40th Precinct on February 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Brooklyn

Antonio Reynoso

  • Antonio Reynoso (D) is running for re-election after first winning the Brooklyn borough president seat in 2021. He previously served on the City Council and has picked up endorsements from major unions, elected officials and the Working Families Party.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso speaks on stage during 38th Annual Brooklyn Tribute To Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House on January 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for (BAM) Brooklyn Academy of Music )

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso speaks on stage during 38th Annual Brooklyn Tribute To Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House on January 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for (BAM) Brookly

Khari Edwards

  • Khari Edwards (D), a corporate executive and community advocate, is running again after losing in 2021. He has not held elected office and is campaigning on education, job training and gun violence prevention.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 09: Brooklyn Borough President candidate Khari Edwards attends Coney Island Amusement Park's reopening after 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic on April 09, 2021 in New York City. Deno's Wonder Wheel, which opened in 1920, will also be celebrating its delayed 100th anniversary. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Brooklyn Borough President candidate Khari Edwards attends Coney Island Amusement Park's reopening after 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic on April 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Janine Acquafredda

  • Janine Acquafredda (R) is a real estate broker and the only Republican in the race, automatically advancing to the November ballot. She’s focused on public safety, homeownership and defending drivers' rights in the city.

Manhattan

There is no incumbent in the Manhattan borough president race, as Mark Levine is running for comptroller. The Democratic candidates are State Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, City Councilmember Keith Powers and emergency medicine doctor Calvin Sun.

Brad Hoylman-Sigal

  • Hoylman-Sigal has served in Albany for 12 years and has passed over 350 bills. He has endorsements from former Manhattan borough presidents, Manhattan Democratic Party leaders, Rep. Jerry Nadler and the Healthcare Workers Union 1199.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 08: Brad Hoylman-Sigal attends a rally for the Landmark West Park Presbyterian Church on March 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Brad Hoylman-Sigal attends a rally for the Landmark West Park Presbyterian Church on March 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Keith Powers

  • Powers is a term-limited City Councilmember focused on land use and affordable housing. He has raised slightly more campaign funds than Hoylman-Sigal and is endorsed by several members of Congress, Union 32BJ and the Teamsters.
City Council member Keith Powers sits in the Council chambers during vote and override of Mayor Adams veto of the "How Many Stops Act" on Jan. 30, 2024. (Luiz C. Ribeiro for New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

City Council member Keith Powers sits in the Council chambers during vote and override of Mayor Adams veto of the "How Many Stops Act" on Jan. 30, 2024. (Luiz C. Ribeiro for New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Calvin Sun

  • Sun is a doctor with no prior elected office experience. His campaign focuses on healthcare access, cost of living and education, and he has raised significantly less money than the other two candidates.

Staten Island

Voters will choose between two candidates running unopposed in their parties in the November general election.

Vito Fossella

  • Republican Vito Fossella is the current Staten Island borough president. His tenure includes efforts to challenge congestion pricing and oppose voting rights for non-citizens in city elections. Fossella’s 2021 campaign was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. His campaign currently holds $77,304 with no public matching funds.
UNITED STATES -October 6: Staten Island Borough President Vito J. Fossella and Assemblyman Sam Pirozzolo lead a Press Conference to discuss the seizure of drugs at the Ramada Inn at 535 North Gannon Avenue in Staten Island on Friday October 6, 2023. 1052. (Photo by Theodore Parisienne for NY Daily News via Getty Images)

Staten Island Borough President Vito J. Fossella and Assemblyman Sam Pirozzolo lead a Press Conference to discuss the seizure of drugs at the Ramada Inn at 535 North Gannon Avenue in Staten Island on Friday October 6, 2023. 1052. (Photo by Theodore P

Michael Colombo

  • Democrat Michael Colombo is focusing on affordable housing, better public transportation and public health. Colombo emphasizes his working-class Staten Island roots over party politics. His campaign has raised $67,805 and has not received matching funds.

Queens

Voters will decide between two candidates in the November general election since neither faces a primary challenge.

Henry "Ike" Ikezi

  • Republican Henry "Ike" Ikezi works in real estate and focuses on job training, affordable housing and increasing NYPD presence for public safety. His campaign has raised over $15,000, but currently has under $1,000 available.

Donovan Richards

  • Democrat Donovan Richards is the current Queens borough president. He has directed funding toward hospitals, affordable housing, clean energy and nonprofits. Richards previously served on the City Council, where he led zoning and public safety committees.
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2023/08/23: Queens Borough President Donovan Richards seen promoting Queens tourism during the US Open Fan week at Billie Jean King Tennis Center. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards seen promoting Queens tourism during the US Open Fan week at Billie Jean King Tennis Center. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Source

    • This article uses information from the Official Website of the City of New York.
2025 election for NYC mayorPoliticsNew York City