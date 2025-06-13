NYC Democratic mayoral debate 2025: Cuomo, Mamdani exchange blows ahead of primary

The Brief Democratic candidates for New York City mayor took the stage to debate each other. Zohran Mamdani found himself the target of jabs, along with former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Early voting begins on Saturday and continues through Sunday, June 22. The primary is Tuesday, June 24.



Seven Democratic candidates for New York City mayor took the stage on Thursday night to debate each other for the second and final time.

Democratic mayoral candidates (L/R) City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, city Comptroller Brad Lander, state Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani, state Sen. Zellnor Myrie, former city Comptroller Scott Stringer and former hedge fu Expand

‘Inexperience is dangerous’

What they're saying:

"Experience matters and I think inexperience is dangerous," former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old Democratic socialist, found himself the target of jabs, along with Cuomo.

"He’s never dealt with the City Council. He’s never dealt with the Congress. He’s never dealt with the State Legislature. He’s never negotiated with a union. He’s never built anything. He’s never dealt with a natural emergency. He’s never dealt with a hurricane, with a flood, et cetera. He’s never done any of the essentials. And now you have Donald Trump on top of all of that," Cuomo said.

The 67-year-old former governor took a shot at Mamdani, who wore his inexperience as a badge of honor.

"I have never had to resign in disgrace," he said. "I have never cut Medicaid. I have never stolen hundreds of millions of dollars from the MTA. I have never hounded the 13 women who credibly accused me of sexual harassment. I have never sued for their gynecological records, and I have never done those things because I am not you, Mr. Cuomo."

Mamdani continued, chiding Cuomo for mispronouncing his name: "And furthermore, the name is Mamdani. M-A-M-D-A-N-I."

"The problem is we do not get to address the issues that New Yorkers care about because we're talking about his past." — State Sen. Zellnor Myrie

City Comptroller Brad Lander also hammered Cuomo over the sexual harassment allegations that drove him from office. Meanwhile, state Sen. Zellnor Myrie lamented the fact that the debate had devolved into a referendum on Cuomo's history.

"The problem is we do not get to address the issues that New Yorkers care about because we're talking about his past," Myrie said.

The race appears to be between Cuomo and Mamdani, but former City Comptroller Scott Stringer says – don't forget about me.

"My experience and my vision, when you combine it, is the third lane to win this race," Stringer said.

Former hedge fund executive Whitney Tilson criticized not Cuomo, but Mamdani, and predicted that his plan to raise taxes would have dire consequences: "Lead to an exodus of businesses and jobs and crush our city."

At one point, moderators allowed the candidates to ask questions of each other. Adrienne Adams, the speaker of the New York City Council, directed her question at Mamdani, first detailing her long work experience and then asking: "Given what I've just laid out, do you think you're more qualified than me to lead the city?"

Mamdani smiled and praised Adams' leadership, but said he believed he was the most qualified "because I believe the most pressing crisis we're facing here is one of affordability, and that is something that my campaign has been laser-focused on," before touching on some of his policy points.

What's next:

Early voting begins on Saturday and continues through Sunday, June 22. The primary is Tuesday, June 24.