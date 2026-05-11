NY-10 primary election: Goldman faces Lander in June

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The Brief Voters in New York’s 10th Congressional District will decide a competitive Democratic primary between incumbent Rep. Dan Goldman and challenger Brad Lander. Goldman, first elected in 2022, is running on his experience in Congress and record on issues like taxing the wealthy and immigration oversight. Lander, a former city comptroller and mayoral candidate, is positioning himself as a progressive alternative with support from left-leaning leaders and policy priorities.



In just a few weeks, voters in New York’s 10th Congressional District will head to the polls for a closely watched Democratic primary that could reshape representation across Lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn.

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What we know:

The race features an incumbent facing a high-profile challenger with deep ties to the district, and has drawn attention as top Democrats line up on opposing sides.

Here’s what to know about the candidates.

What to know about Rep. Dan Goldman

Dig deeper:

Dan Goldman is the incumbent and was first elected in 2022 after self-funding his campaign in a crowded primary.

He has since built seniority in Congress, focusing on issues including taxing the wealthy and oversight of immigration conditions, with work tied to detainees at 26 Federal Plaza.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 08: Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) and Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) arrive to perform congressional visits to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention cells in 26 Federal Plaza on May 08, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mich Expand

Goldman is again investing heavily in his campaign and emphasizing his legislative experience and record in office.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is backing his reelection bid, aligning with the incumbent as he faces a challenge from progressive candidate Brad Lander and underscoring a divide within the Democratic Party.

What to know about Brad Lander

Brad Lander is a former New York City comptroller and City Council member who previously represented parts of the district.

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The 56-year-old Missouri native is a progressive who, during his time in City Council, focused largely on police reform.

He was first elected to the City Council in 2009, later serving as the Deputy Leader for Policy.

In 2021, Lander was elected as the 45th City Comptroller and assumed office on Jan. 2022.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 24: Former NYC Comptroller Brad Lander and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speak with supporters after a campaign event in front of the New York Stock Exchange on April 24, 2026 in New York City. Lander was joined by Warren, w Expand

He was notably endorsed by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

He recently ran in the 2025 Democratic mayoral primary, where he finished with about 23% of the vote in the first round.

Lander is running as a progressive challenger, highlighting his alignment with left-leaning leaders and backing policies such as restricting U.S. military aid to Israel while advocating for broader economic reforms.

By the numbers:

A May 2026 Emerson College Polling/PIX11 survey found Lander leading Goldman in the Democratic primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District.

The poll showed Lander with 57% support among likely Democratic primary voters, compared to 23% for Goldman. Twenty percent of voters said they were undecided.

According to Emerson College Polling Executive Director Spencer Kimball, Lander’s strongest support came from voters under 40, who backed him over Goldman by a 73% to 15% margin.

The survey also found strong approval ratings for Mayor Zohran Mamdani among Democratic primary voters in the district, with 79% approving of his job performance.

What’s shaping the race

Congressman Dan Goldman, right, talks with New York City Comptroller Brad Lander before speaking at a press conference outside the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building on Tuesday, July 8, 2025 in Manhattan, New York. (Barry Williams/ New York Daily News)

Both candidates share some policy overlap, including support for higher taxes on the wealthy and criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza, but they are drawing sharper contrasts in how they would approach the role.

Rep. Dan Goldman is emphasizing his time in Congress, legislative record and work on oversight, while Brad Lander is positioning himself as part of a newer progressive bloc aligned with New York City’s left-leaning leadership.

The two also differ on foreign policy, with Lander saying he would oppose additional U.S. military aid to Israel under current conditions.

Why you should care:

Endorsements and money are also playing a major role.

Gov. Hochul is backing Goldman, while New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has endorsed Lander, reflecting a broader divide within the Democratic Party.

Goldman has also pledged to spend significant personal funds on the race, which could shape how competitive the contest becomes.

What's next:

The outcome of this primary will determine who represents a key New York City district in Congress and could influence the balance between more centrist and progressive voices within the Democratic Party.

The winner will help shape decisions on issues like taxation, foreign policy and immigration, all of which directly affect New Yorkers.