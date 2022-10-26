Election 2022: Early voting in New York and New Jersey

article

Election Day falls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. For this general election cycle for the 2022 midterm elections, voters in New York and in New Jersey once again have the option to cast their ballots during an early voting period.

All registered voters are eligible to participate in the general election. The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election has passed in both New York and New Jersey.

EARLY VOTING IN NEW YORK

In-person early voting in New York runs from Saturday, Oct. 29, through Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (Note that Monday, Nov. 7, the day before Election Day, is NOT an early voting day.)

Your poll site during the early voting period is most likely not the same as your Election Day poll site.

To check your voter registration status and find the correct polling site, enter your information on voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.

New York City voters can find their poll site and view a sample ballot at findmypollsite.vote.nyc.

New Yorkers will weigh in on governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, U.S. senator, U.S. representatives, state senators, state assembly members, ballot measures, and other local and special contests.

Voting by mail using an absentee ballot is also allowed in New York. However, the deadline to request an absentee ballot for this election cycle has passed (it was Oct. 24).

If you don't want to vote during the early voting period, polls will be open on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in New York. Election Day is also the final day to postmark your absentee ballot or drop it off at a poll site.

EARLY VOTING IN NEW JERSEY

In-person early voting in New Jersey runs from Saturday, Oct. 29, through Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (Note that Monday, Nov. 7, the day before Election Day, is NOT an early voting day.)

Hours at all polling sites will be 10 a.m.–8 p.m. on the weekdays and the two Saturdays; and 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on the two Sundays during this period.

You can check your voter registration status at voter.svrs.nj.gov/registration-check and find an early voting poll site in your county at nj.gov/state/elections/vote-early-voting.shtml.

New Jersey allows voting by mail for any reason.

New Jerseyans will cast ballots for the U.S. House of Representatives, school boards, and several many local and special races.

If you prefer to vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in New Jersey. This is also the deadline to either postmark or drop off your vote-by-mail ballot, if that's the voting method you're choosing.

——

If you've found this article to be helpful, please share it.