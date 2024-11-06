Josh Riley wins NY District 19 race, key victory as Dems fight for House

article

Democrat Josh Riley is projected to win the U.S. House seat in New York’s 19th congressional district, unseating first-term Republican Rep. Marc Molinaro in what was forecast to be one of the most tightly contested races for the lower chamber.

The Associated Press projected the Democratic policy analyst and attorney to win his district, which covers parts of the Hudson Valley, Southern Tier and Finger Lakes, around 1:17 a.m.

New York Republicans secured key House victories in 2022, including Molinaro, who defeated Riley by just shy of 4,500 votes. Their hotly contested rematch was one of the most expensive in the country, with more than $45 million poured into both campaigns as of Nov. 1.

Despite Molinaro’s loss, Republicans had a good night in New York. Rep. Mike Lawler retained his competitive House seat, and Democrats failed to flip Long Island’s District 1. Trump also lost by a much smaller margin this year in New York compared with 2020.

Opponent Molinaro once had a moderate reputation but made a sharp rightward turn for his 2024 campaign, reinforcing former president Donald Trump’s tough stances on immigration.

Riley appealed to moderate voters, putting the economy at the forefront of his campaign and openly criticizing his Democratic counterparts on border security. He, like most of his party, also hammered his opponent on abortion, a prescient issue for 2024 voters following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.