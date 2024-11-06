Republican Mike Lawler wins, keeps New York District 17 red

article

Republican Rep. Mike Lawler will retain his House seat in New York's 17th congressional district, defeating challenger Mondaire Jones in his second win for the majority Democratic Lower Hudson Valley region.

The Associated Press declared Lawler the winner at 5:30 a.m. EST.

District 17 has 75,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans, so Lawler’s victory fuels the GOP’s growing momentum in the Empire State’s swing districts.

In 2022, Lawler narrowly defeated former Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the former chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. His campaign had characterized this victory a "testament to his bipartisan, pragmatic approach to governing."

During his campaign , Lawler bolstered his moderate reputation with his willingness to reach across the aisle and make appearances on CNN. He hammered Jones for running a noticeably more progressive stances as a congressman back in 2020, mining old clips of Jones vocalizing support for the Defund the Police movement.