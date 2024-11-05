Live NY congressional district 4 election results

article

New York election officials are tallying votes in the state's fourth congressional district, where Republican Rep. Anthony D’Esposito vies to retain his seat against Democratic challenger Laura Gillen.

NY-4, in Nassau County, is one of two Long Island districts Democrats are hoping to flip and one of a few surrounding New York City that could decide which party controls the U.S. House for the next two years. Even though Biden won NY-4 by 15 percentage points in 2020, D’Esposito narrowly defeated Gillen by four points in 2022. Both have been trying to appeal to moderate voters.

NY-4 live election results

Who is favored to win?

According to 538, Gillen is favored to flip NY-4 blue by a slim 4.5 percentage points. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report projects this race to "lean Democratic."

Who is Rep. Anthony D’Esposito?

Before entering the political sphere, D'Esposito was a detective with the NYPD and chief of the Island Park Fire Department, according to this campaign biography.

In 2016, he began serving on Hempstead's town council and held the position until he was elected to Congress. Several members of his immediate family also held political positions in Nassau County, according to the New York Times. He was elected to Congress in 2022.

According to a September New York Times report, D’Esposito may have violated ethics rules designed to combat nepotism and corruption by allegedly having his fiancée’s daughter and his mistress on his payroll.

D'Esposito is trying to cast Gillen as soft on crime while criticizing Democrats over immigration policies he blames for an influx of migrants.

Who is Laura Gillen?

Gillen began serving as supervisor for Hempstead in 2017, the first Democrat elected to the position in 112 years. Also an attorney, Gillen ran and lost the race for the NY-4 seat in 2022.

She has pushed back against GOP criticism over immigration policies and said that if elected, she would push for more law enforcement and border security.