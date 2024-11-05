Live NY congressional district 19 election results

article

This election night, New York officials are tallying votes for one of the most competitive House races in the country: the 19th congressional seat rematch between Republican Rep. Marc Molinaro and Democrat Josh Riley.

Dubbed by Politico as "New York's nastiest" and reportedly the state's most expensive, this House race will help decide which party controls the congressional lower chamber.

NY-19: Catskills, Hudson Valley, Southern Tier and southern Finger Lakes regions

Who is favored to win?

This is considered one of the most tightly contested House races in the 2024 election, with the nonpartisan Cook Political Report rating NY-19 as a "toss up." 538 also forecast this race to be neck and neck.

In 2022, Molinaro narrowly defeated Riley with a margin of 1.6% – a handful less than 4,500 votes, per vote count data from The Associated Press.

Who is Marc Molinaro?

Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-N.Y., speaks during a news conference with members of the House Republican Conference in Cannon Building on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, ahead of Thursday's State of the Union address.

Molinaro entered politics as soon as he was old enough to vote – at just 19, he was elected mayor of Tivoli, Dutchess County, becoming the youngest mayor in the country at that time, according to his campaign website.

After his five terms as mayor, he was elected to the Dutchess County Legislature before serving in the state assembly and later as county executive. In 2018, he unsuccessfully ran against Andrew Cuomo for New York governor.

Molinaro long had a reputation as a moderate before leaning rightward for the 2024 race, embracing many of former president Donald Trump's campaign promises, notably on immigration.

Who is Josh Riley?

Josh Riley, New York's 19th Congressional District Democratic candidate, speaks to supporters gathered at his election party in Binghamton, N.Y., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Heather Ainsworth)

Riley was born and raised in Endicott, an Upstate New York town near Binghamton. According to his campaign website, Riley's career in politics was inspired by his childhood: He watched local factories close and saw "his community struggle while Wall Street enjoyed soaring corporate profits."

A graduate of Harvard Law School, Riley joined the workforce as a private practice lawyer. His experience in politics includes work as a policy analyst for the Department of Labor, as a staff assistant to former Rep. Maurice Hinchey and as general counsel to former Sen. Al Franken, WSKG reported.