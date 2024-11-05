Live NY congressional district 1 election results

article

New York election officials are tallying votes in the state's first congressional district, where Republican Rep. Nick LaLota faces a challenge from Democrat John Avlon.

NY-1 is one of two Long Island districts Democrats are hoping to flip and one of a few surrounding New York City that could decide which party controls the U.S. House for the next two years.

NY-1 live election results

Who is favored to win?

According to 538, LaLota was leading the race by nearly eight percentage points. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the NY-1 race outcome as "likely Republican."

Who is Rep. Nick LaLota?

UNITED STATES - MARCH 6: Rep. Nick Lalota, R-N.Y., leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Nick LaLota is a first-term Republican seeking reelection.

In Congress, LaLota serves on the Armed Services, Homeland Security and Small Business Committees. Before heading to Washington, LaLota worked in Suffolk County government roles, including as Chief of Staff to the Suffolk County Legislature.

On the campaign trail , LaLota had touted efforts to increase the cap on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction while distancing himself from more conservative views on abortion.

Who is John Avlon?

John Avlon, Journalist, Political Commentator, Author speaks on stage as The Bob Woodruff Foundation hosts The Got Your 6 Summit at Metropolitan Pavilion on June 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The Bob Woodruff Fou Expand

A CNN political commentator turned candidate, Avlon has made it clear that his focus is on unseating LaLota. Avlon has criticized LaLota's conservative positions – particularly on reproductive rights – citing the Republican’s support for the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Avlon also worked at City Hall as speechwriter for Rudy Giuliani, as well as an editor at The Daily Beast. He also helped create the centrist political group No Labels and authored books on political polarization.