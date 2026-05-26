How to check if you're registered to vote in the 2026 New Jersey primary election
NEW JERSEY - With New Jersey's primary election on the horizon, prospective voters should ensure that they're registered to vote.
How to check voter registration status
What you can do:
Only New Jersey residents that are registered with a political party can cast their votes in the upcoming primary – each person can only vote in races pertaining to their designated party.
Voters are seen at a polling station during the 2024 U.S. presidential election in Fort Lee, New Jersey, the United States, on Nov. 5, 2024. (Photo by Ding Ye/Xinhua via Getty Images)
To vote in the upcoming elections, voters must be:
- a United States citizen
- at least 18 years old
- a resident of their voting county for at least 30 days
- registered with a political party
In order to check one's voter registration status, residents can enter their name into this database.
A matrix road sign says "VOTE" during a New Jersey special election in Morristown, New Jersey, US, on Thursday, April 16, 2026. New Jersey is holding a special election in New Jersey's 11th Congressional District to fill a seat vacated by New Jersey
Here is the state's official website to register to vote. Voters can also download an application if they would prefer to print and physically fill it out.
The Source: This article includes information from New Jersey's official website.