James Solomon wins Jersey City mayoral race, AP projects

Councilman James Solomon will become Jersey City's next mayor, the Associated Press projects. James Solomon represents downtown Jersey City on the City Council and has served in the role since 2017. Solomon ran on a platform aimed at affordable housing, improved public schools and anti-corruption.



Who is James Solomon?

What we know:

Solomon grew up in Millburn and has a master’s degree from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.

He moved to Jersey City in 2013, and was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2015, but is now in full remission.

Solomon's platform

Dig deeper:

Solomon ran on a platform aimed at affordable housing, improved public schools and anti-corruption. He wants to create grants and fellowships that support local journalism, increase the police force by 100 officers, create a mental health crisis response team, stop double-digit rent hikes and more.

Solomon vowed to take on developers and special interests, invest in public safety and work with the independent board of education to improve the city’s schools. He said he planned to build on legislation he passed as a council member, including banning rent-hiking algorithms and ensuring tenants have a right to legal counsel.

Along with affordability, McGreevey said, his immediate concern was an estimated $150 million budget hole that could hike property taxes 30% if not fixed.

He said he would devote his term to making sure "we're on a road of fiscal sanity and to make sure that Jersey City’s working families aren’t driven out by the downtown crowd."