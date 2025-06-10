NJ governor race: How to track election results, watch live news coverage
NEW JERSEY - Primary election day in New Jersey is here, with a crowded field of Democrats and Republicans looking to be their party's nominee in the governor's race. This gubernatorial election is garnering national attention, as New Jerseyans wait to see if the seat stays blue or flips red one year after President Trump won his second term in office.
Here's how you can track election results in real time when polls close at 8 p.m. Plus, we'll stream live coverage of the results, analysis from experts and speeches from the winning and losing candidates.
How to track NJ primary election results
Check the tables and maps below for Democratic and Republican primary election results in the race for governor. Results will populate once polls close, beginning at 8 p.m.
Dem candidates: Election results list
Dem candidates: Election results map
GOP candidates: Election results list
GOP candidates: Election results map
How to watch live NJ primary election news coverage
Stream live coverage in the media player below or on our FOX LOCAL app, available for free on your phone and smart TV.
FOX LOCAL Election Night Schedule
- 5 p.m.: The 5 O'Clock News
- 6 p.m.: The 6 O'Clock News
- 7 p.m.: Election Night analysis
- 7:30 p.m.: Live Election Night updates from the newsroom
- 8 p.m. Live: Election Night in New Jersey
You can also stream coverage on the go and track maps and results. We'll send breaking news alerts to the FOX LOCAL mobile app when races are called. Check out our YouTube page – in the player below – for real-time updates from reporters, as well as victory and concession speeches.