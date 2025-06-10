NJ governor race: How to track election results, watch live news coverage

The Brief Election Day Overview: New Jersey's primary election day features a crowded field of Democratic and Republican candidates vying for their party's nomination in the governor's race, attracting national attention as voters decide whether the seat remains blue or flips red. Tracking Results: Election results for both parties will be available in real-time right here once polls close at 8 p.m., with live coverage streaming on the FOX LOCAL app and website, including expert analysis and candidate speeches. Live Coverage Schedule: FOX LOCAL will provide comprehensive election night coverage starting at 5 p.m. with local and national news updates, followed by analysis and live updates from the newsroom, culminating in live coverage of the election results at 8 p.m.



Primary election day in New Jersey is here, with a crowded field of Democrats and Republicans looking to be their party's nominee in the governor's race. This gubernatorial election is garnering national attention, as New Jerseyans wait to see if the seat stays blue or flips red one year after President Trump won his second term in office.

Here's how you can track election results in real time when polls close at 8 p.m. Plus, we'll stream live coverage of the results, analysis from experts and speeches from the winning and losing candidates.

How to track NJ primary election results

Check the tables and maps below for Democratic and Republican primary election results in the race for governor. Results will populate once polls close, beginning at 8 p.m.

Dem candidates: Election results list

Dem candidates: Election results map

GOP candidates: Election results list

GOP candidates: Election results map

How to watch live NJ primary election news coverage

Stream live coverage in the media player below or on our FOX LOCAL app, available for free on your phone and smart TV.

FOX LOCAL Election Night Schedule

5 p.m.: The 5 O'Clock News

6 p.m.: The 6 O'Clock News

7 p.m.: Election Night analysis

7:30 p.m.: Live Election Night updates from the newsroom

8 p.m. Live: Election Night in New Jersey

You can also stream coverage on the go and track maps and results. We'll send breaking news alerts to the FOX LOCAL mobile app when races are called. Check out our YouTube page – in the player below – for real-time updates from reporters, as well as victory and concession speeches.

