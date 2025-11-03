NJ election update: What polls are saying about the governor's race with a day to go

The Brief Mikie Sherrill and Jack Ciattarelli are in a neck-and-neck race for New Jersey's next governor. Election Day in New Jersey is just 1 day away. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.



With Election Day in New Jersey just a day away, polls show Democratic nominee Mikie Sherrill and Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli in a neck-and-neck race for the state's next governor.

JUMP TO: POLLS l BETTING ODDS l LATEST NEWS

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

The latest: Where were the candidates over the weekend?

What they're saying:

This weekend, former President Barack Obama led a rally to garner support for Sherrill, and on Sunday, she was with Senators Andy Kim and Cory Booker at campaign events. Sherrill emphasized the impacts of the government shutdown and economic troubles.

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 02: New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Governor Mikie Sherrill at a Get Out The Vote Rally at Rowan College at Burlington County in Mount Laurel Township, New Jersey, United States on November 2, 20 Expand

"I'm angry that we're in the richest country in the world and we're not feeding people," Sherrill said. "I'm angry that here we have an opportunity state where just a little over a year ago, businesses wanted to expand and wanted a workforce, and now nobody can find a job. I'm angry that we have a self-inflicted recession going on in 22 states across the nation, and I'm angry that the cost of everything is going up for really no reason other than to line the president's pockets."

Meanwhile, Ciattarelli also emphasized affordability and talked about tax relief and reducing regulations. He says Sherrill is just not qualified to be governor.

NEW JERSEY, US - NOVEMBER 02: New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate, Jack Ciattarelli speaks to supporters at a campaign rally event in Middleton Township, New Jersey, United States on November 2, 2025. New Jersey early vote reveals Jack Ciat Expand

"The entire campaign is based on a stack of lies, her disdain for the president, right? And she can fly a helicopter," Ciattarelli said. "Is that going to fix New Jersey? No, it's not. We need a Jersey guy to fix New Jersey.

What time do the polls open tomorrow?

What's next:

Election Day 2025 is Tuesday, Nov. 4 – 1 day away. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

When will we find out election results?

Political analyst Zach Fink said Monday on Good Day New York that "I think we're going to know pretty soon how this shakes out for both cases."

By the numbers:

According to The New York Times , most independent polls show Sherrill somewhere between one and 10 percentage points ahead of Ciattarelli.

Suffolk University poll shows Sherrill ahead by just four percentage points.

An AtlasIntel poll of 1,639 likely voters has Sherrill only one percentage point ahead of Ciattarelli.

Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NJ governor's election.

Polymarket : The latest odds from Polymarket have Sherrill at an 88% chance of winning; Ciattarelli is at 13%. The latest odds from Polymarket have Sherrill at an 88% chance of winning; Ciattarelli is at 13%.

Kalshi: The latest odds from Polymarket have Sherrill at an 85% chance of winning; Ciattarelli is at 16%. The latest odds from Polymarket have Sherrill at an 85% chance of winning; Ciattarelli is at 16%.

Where are the candidates on Monday?

Mikie Sherrill

12:30 p.m. – Mikie Sherrill holds an event with NJ Victory Dems in Morristown.

5:00 p.m. – Mikie Sherrill holds a GOTV rally in Union City.

7:00 p.m. – Mikie Sherrill holds an election eve rally in Montclair.

Jack Ciattarelli

12:30 p.m. – Jack Ciattarelli holds a rally in Forked River.

6:00 p.m. – Jack Ciattarelli holds a rally in Neptune City.

8:30 p.m. – Jack Ciattarelli holds a rally in Raritan.

How to track election results

What you can do:

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Meet the candidates

Democrat Mikie Sherrill

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a former Navy helicopter pilot and federal prosecutor, is the Democratic nominee for New Jersey governor, running against Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

Currently representing New Jersey’s 11th District, she’s focused on making the state more affordable through tax incentives, housing support and investments in clean energy. Sherrill also advocates for codifying abortion rights, expanding child care and education access and increasing health care transparency.

She’s backed by Gov. Phil Murphy, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Andy Kim and several labor unions.

Republican Jack Ciattarelli

Jack Ciattarelli, a businessman and former state lawmaker, is the Republican nominee for New Jersey governor, making his third run for the office, this time against Democrat Mikie Sherrill.

Aiming to make the state more affordable, he proposes capping property taxes, cutting state spending by 30% and lowering business taxes. Ciattarelli supports voter ID laws, stricter abortion limits after 20 weeks and repealing New Jersey’s "sanctuary city" policy, as well.

He’s backed by President Donald Trump, former Gov. Thomas Kean and multiple law enforcement organizations.