NJ governor polls, latest election news: Week of Oct. 26

Here's everything you need to know about the candidates for governor, polls and how to vote.

When is Election Day in NJ?

What's next:

Election Day 2025 is Tuesday, Nov. 4, 8 days away.

Timeline, key dates

The voter registration deadline for the general election has passed.

Now through Sunday, Nov. 2: The early voting period. Hours will be Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 4: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

Who's ahead? Polls in the NJ governor's race

By the numbers:

Betting odds

Most recent NJ election news

Sherrill declared over the weekend that she will "ensure that we don't have any voter intimidation and any attempt to intimidate people from voting," according to Fox News. This statement came after the Justice Department said it would send "federal election watchers" to New Jersey for the governor's election.

Also over the weekend, all the Jewish councils in Ocean County united to support Ciattarelli , also according to Fox News.

Meet the candidates

Rep. Mikie Sherrill - Democrat

The backstory:

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a former Navy helicopter pilot and federal prosecutor, is the Democratic nominee for New Jersey governor, running against Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

Currently representing New Jersey’s 11th District, she’s focused on making the state more affordable through tax incentives, housing support and investments in clean energy. Sherrill also advocates for codifying abortion rights, expanding child care and education access and increasing health care transparency.

She’s backed by Gov. Phil Murphy, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Andy Kim and several labor unions.

Jack Ciattarelli

Jack Ciattarelli, a businessman and former state lawmaker, is the Republican nominee for New Jersey governor, making his third run for the office, this time against Democrat Mikie Sherrill.

Aiming to make the state more affordable, he proposes capping property taxes, cutting state spending by 30% and lowering business taxes. Ciattarelli supports voter ID laws, stricter abortion limits after 20 weeks and repealing New Jersey’s "sanctuary city" policy, as well.

He’s backed by President Donald Trump, former Gov. Thomas Kean and multiple law enforcement organizations.