Live 2025 NJ election results in governor's race

Voters in New Jersey are deciding who will succeed Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, with Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli vying for the governorship in a race that could signal early voter sentiment toward President Donald Trump and Republicans.

New Jersey governor election results

Who is Mikie Sherrill?

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a former Navy helicopter pilot and federal prosecutor, currently represents New Jersey’s 11th District.

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 02: New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Governor Mikie Sherrill at a Get Out The Vote Rally at Rowan College at Burlington County in Mount Laurel Township, New Jersey, United States on November 2, 20 Expand

If elected, Sherrill would join Christine Todd Whitman, who served from 1994 to 2001, as the state's only female governors.

Who is Jack Ciattarelli?

Jack Ciattarelli is a businessman and former state lawmaker making his third run for governor.

NEW JERSEY, US - NOVEMBER 02: New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate, Jack Ciattarelli speaks to supporters at a campaign rally event in Middleton Township, New Jersey, United States on November 2, 2025. New Jersey early vote reveals Jack Ciat Expand

He lost a Republican primary in 2017, then narrowly lost the general election in 2021 to Murphy. Ciattarelli, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, is trying to become New Jersey's first Republican governor since 2018.