Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Watch
from WED 7:00 PM EST until THU 7:00 AM EST, Hunterdon County, Sussex County, Somerset County, Morris County, Warren County
4
High Wind Watch
from WED 4:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 AM EST, Western Ulster County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Eastern Dutchess County
High Wind Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Sullivan County
High Wind Watch
from WED 9:00 PM EST until THU 8:00 AM EST, Northeast Suffolk County, Southwest Suffolk County, Southern Queens County, Putnam County, Kings County (Brooklyn), Northern Queens County, Southeast Suffolk County, New York County (Manhattan), Southern Nassau County, Southern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Northern Westchester County, Bronx County, Rockland County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Orange County, Northern Nassau County, Eastern Passaic County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County, Western Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Bergen County, Western Essex County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County

Live 2025 NJ election results in governor's race

By
Published  November 4, 2025 7:45pm EST
2025 election for NJ governor
FOX 5 NY
article

NEW JERSEY - Voters in New Jersey are deciding who will succeed Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, with Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli vying for the governorship in a race that could signal early voter sentiment toward President Donald Trump and Republicans.

MORE: Watch live election coverage here

Track real-time election results for the race below.

New Jersey governor election results

Who is Mikie Sherrill?

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a former Navy helicopter pilot and federal prosecutor, currently represents New Jersey’s 11th District. 

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 02: New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Governor Mikie Sherrill at a Get Out The Vote Rally at Rowan College at Burlington County in Mount Laurel Township, New Jersey, United States on November 2, 2025. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 02: New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Governor Mikie Sherrill at a Get Out The Vote Rally at Rowan College at Burlington County in Mount Laurel Township, New Jersey, United States on November 2, 20

Expand

If elected, Sherrill would join Christine Todd Whitman, who served from 1994 to 2001, as the state's only female governors.

Who is Jack Ciattarelli?

Jack Ciattarelli is a businessman and former state lawmaker making his third run for governor. 

NEW JERSEY, US - NOVEMBER 02: New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate, Jack Ciattarelli speaks to supporters at a campaign rally event in Middleton Township, New Jersey, United States on November 2, 2025. New Jersey early vote reveals Jack Ciattarelli is in a tight race against Democrat Mikie Sherrill in the race for Governor of New Jersey. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

NEW JERSEY, US - NOVEMBER 02: New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate, Jack Ciattarelli speaks to supporters at a campaign rally event in Middleton Township, New Jersey, United States on November 2, 2025. New Jersey early vote reveals Jack Ciat

Expand

He lost a Republican primary in 2017, then narrowly lost the general election in 2021 to Murphy. Ciattarelli, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, is trying to become New Jersey's first Republican governor since 2018.

The Source: This article includes previous reporting from FOX 5 NY.

2025 election for NJ governorPoliticsNew Jersey