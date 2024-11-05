Live NJ congressional district 7 election results

article

This Election Night, officials are tallying votes in New Jersey's most competitive U.S. House race: the contest for the 7th District seat between Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr. and Democrat Sue Altman.

Kean, son of former New Jersey Gov. Thomas Kean, is seeking a second term in the district that includes Trump’s Bedminster golf club and wealthy enclaves of the western Garden State. Altman, a former leader of the state’s progressive Working Families Alliance, is vying to unseat him.

NJ-7: Northwestern New Jersey and parts of Union and Somerset counties

Who is favored to win?

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report forecasts this race as leaning Republican. 538 reported that Kean has a slight edge over Altman.

Who is Rep. Tom Kean Jr.?

Rep. Tom Kean, Jr., R-N.J., participates in the House Transportation Committee hearing on "Oversight of the Department of Transportation's Policies and Programs and Fiscal Year 2025 Budget Request" in the Rayburn House Office Building on Thursday, Ju Expand

Tom Kean Jr., now serving his first term in the House, comes from a Republican Garden State political dynasty: his father, Tom Kean, Sr., served as New Jersey governor in the 1980s, and his grandfather, Robert Kean, represented NJ-12 in Congress from 1939-1959.

Kean Jr. ran for Congress in 2020 but was defeated by Democrat Tom Malinowski. In a 2022 rematch, after NJ-7 was redrawn to include around 17,000 more registered Republicans, he successfully unseated Malinowski. He also served in the New Jersey General Assembly and Senate, where he served 14 years as Republican Leader.

Who is Sue Altman?

Sue Altman attends the Green New Deal Network Day of Action rally during the #SealTheDeal for Climate, Jobs, Care, and Justice national day of action on August 19, 2021, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Green New Expand

Sue Altman is a former leader of the state’s progressive Working Families Alliance.

Altman emerged as a leader in New Jersey’s public education movement that worked to protect teachers and oppose cuts to public schools, according to her campaign website.