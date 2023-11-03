article
Before heading to the polls, hear what our local candidates have to say about the migrant crisis, crime, taxes and more issues affecting New York City and state.
Several candidates -- including City Council District 47 rivals Ari Kagan and Justin Brannan -- shared their positions on Good Day New York in the lead-up to Tuesday, Nov. 7.
FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg also spoke with Dave Calone and Ed Romaine as the complete for the Suffolk County executive title.
Ari Kagan (Republican, City Council District 47)
NYC mayor considering ‘tent cities’ for migrants
The cost of housing migrants in New York City is going up. Mayor Eric Adams is currently looking for new shelter locations after several sites were shut down because of safety violations. Council Member Ari Kagan joined Good Day New York to discuss the crisis.
Justin Brannan (Democrat, City Council District 47)
Councilman Justin Brannan on NYC migrant crisis
Ari Kagan, a councilman who was elected as a Democrat to represent Coney Island, is now a Republican. He’s challenging Democrat Justin Brannan, who represents the adjoining district. Brannan joined Good Day New York.
Vickie Paladino (Republican, City Council District 19)
Bipartisanship on NYC migrant crisis
Council Member Vickie Paladino and Assembly Member Jaime Williams join Good Day NY.
Inna Vernikov (Republican, City Council District 48)
Inna Vernikov on migrant crisis: 'We should ask Joe Biden'
Vernikov says the right to shelter is for homeless New Yorkers, not migrants.
Marjorie Velázquez (Democrat, City Council District 13)
City Council passes outdoor dining bill
Council member Marjorie Velázquez joined GDNY to talk about what the new outdoor dining bill entails.
Yusef Salaam (Democrat, City Council District 9)
Yusef Salaam declared winner of City Council primary
Wrongly convicted in the Central Park Five trial, Salaam is now the Democratic primary winner for a seat on the Harlem City Council. Salaam is not expected to face a serious challenge in November’s general election, if any.
Tiffany Caban (Democrat, City Council District 22)
Councilwoman says anti-gun unit not answer
Queens councilwoman Tiffany Caban says the anti-gun unit that recently hit the streets should be replaced by other methods to battle crime.
Suffolk County executive candidates
Suffolk County executive candidates
FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg spoke with both Republican and Democratic candidates vying for the job.
Shahana Hanif (Democrat, City Council District 39)
NYC councilwoman discusses migrant crisis
Shahana Hanif, from Brooklyn, joined Good Day New York.
Joann Ariola (Republican, City Council District 32)
Council member discusses NYC migrant crisis
Council member Joann Ariola represents southern Queens. Last month, she led a rally against plans to bring a migrant tent shelter to Aqueduct Racetrack. She joined Good Day New York to discuss.
Robert Holden (Democrat, City Council District 30)
Shoplifting is changing the way people shop
Councilman Robert Holden says it's shoplifting is a major problem and now he's calling on retailers to do more in reporting shoplifters to the police.