This Sanders-backed progressive is aiming for a seat in Congress: Who is Analilia Mejia?

The Brief Democratic candidate Analilia Mejia is gunning for Gov. Mikie Sherrill's old seat in Congress. Here's a closer look at her past, and what she's planning for New Jersey's future.



Democratic candidate Analilia Mejia is gunning for Gov. Mikie Sherrill's old seat in Congress.

Here's a closer look at her past, and what she's planning for New Jersey's future.

Analilia Mejia, US Democratic House candidate for New Jersey, speaks to supporters and members of the media at Paper Plane Coffee Co. in Montclair, New Jersey, US, on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. Mejia is one of 11 Democrats vying to fill the House seat Expand

Who is Analilia Mejia?

What we know:

Mejia was born in New Jersey to Colombian and Dominican immigrants.

After starting as a union organizer, Mejia served as the National Political Director for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign, and in the Department of Labor under former President Joe Biden.

She is currently the Co-Executive Director of Popular Democracy, a network of grassroots organizations across the country.

Issues, platform

Local perspective:

Two of the most prevalent issues listed on Mejia's campaign website include canceling student loan debt and calling for the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The Democratic nominee also mentions holding President Donald Trump and his allies "accountable for their corruption."

Other issues Mejia highlights in her campaign platform include:

Guaranteeing paid sick leave on a federal level

Providing Medicare for All

Supporting articles of impeachment against Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito

Endorsements

As of now, Mejia touts endorsements from Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and several other politicians.