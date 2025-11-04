Mikie Sherrill wins NJ governor race, beating Jack Ciattarelli: AP

The Brief Rep. Mikie Sherrill is projected to win the race for the next New Jersey governor, according to the Associated Press. Sherrill beat out Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli to become the 57th governor of the state. Inauguration day will be Jan. 20, 2026.



Rep. Mikie Sherrill will be the next governor of New Jersey, the Associated Press projects.

Sherrill will become the 57th governor in New Jersey history, replacing fellow Democrat Phil Murphy, who is term limited.

"We here in New Jersey are bound to fight for a different future for our children," Sherrill told her supporters gathered to celebrate her victory. "We see how clearly important liberty is. We know that no one in our great state is safe when our neighbors are targeted, ignoring the law and the Constitution."

She's told the crowd she's planning on declaring a state of emergency regarding rising utility prices on her first day in office.

NJ Governor election results

By the numbers:

The Associated Press called the race at approximately 9:23 p.m. on Nov. 4. The AP reports that Sherrill won 57% of the vote, approximately 1,177,929 votes.

Mikie Sherrill's policies

The backstory:

Sherrill has campaigned mostly on making New Jersey more affordable , specifically by lowering taxes, healthcare and energy costs.

Sherrill wants to create more affordable housing, crack down on Pharmacy Benefit Managers to lower prescription prices, and has vowed to declare a State of Emergency on energy costs on her first day in office.

Who is Mikie Sherrill?

Dig deeper:

Sherrill has served in the U.S. House of Representatives for New Jersey’s 11th district since 2019. After graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1994, Sherrill spent nearly 10 years as a Navy helicopter pilot. After that she worked for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey.

When is Inauguration Day?

Sherrill will be sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2026.