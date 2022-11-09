Mike Lawler beats Maloney for NY's 17th Congressional District seat

article

Republican Assemblyman Mike Lawler has beaten Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney in New York's 17th Congressional District.

President Joe Biden won the Hudson Valley district by 10 points in 2020 but this year's race was seen as a toss-up.

In his final pitch to voters, Lawler said he can bring back "common sense."

"One-party rule is not working — we need to restore balance and common sense at every level of government," Lawler explained. "Whether you're Republican or Democrat or an independent, it doesn't matter. We all want a few basic things out of life."

Crime was one of the top issues for voters.

"Cashless bail needs to be repealed," Lawler insisted. "Judges need discretion and we need a dangerousness standard."

Lawler said he would support federal legislation that would allow victims of crime to sue states with cashless bail laws if the person who attacked them is out on cashless bail.

"I think there's a lot that can be done at a federal level with legislation to really force New York state's hand," Lawler said. "But at the end of the day what this really comes down to is electing people who are going to push back against the woke progressive agenda."

On the economy, Lawler said cutting inflation starts with cutting taxes.

"Up in Rockland County, in Westchester, we pay among the highest property taxes in America," Lawler said. "Sean Maloney has failed to lift the cap on SALT [state and local tax deductions]. He promised to do it."

Lawler was first elected to the state legislature in 2020.

Maloney is the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair. He was first elected in 2012 in the 18th Congressional District. But after redistricting earlier this year, Maloney chose to run in the redrawn 17th Congressional District, which includes his home.