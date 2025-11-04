Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Watch
from WED 7:00 PM EST until THU 7:00 AM EST, Hunterdon County, Sussex County, Somerset County, Morris County, Warren County
4
High Wind Watch
from WED 4:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 AM EST, Western Ulster County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Eastern Dutchess County
High Wind Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Sullivan County
High Wind Watch
from WED 9:00 PM EST until THU 8:00 AM EST, Northeast Suffolk County, Southwest Suffolk County, Southern Queens County, Putnam County, Kings County (Brooklyn), Northern Queens County, Southeast Suffolk County, New York County (Manhattan), Southern Nassau County, Southern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Northern Westchester County, Bronx County, Rockland County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Orange County, Northern Nassau County, Eastern Passaic County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County, Western Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Bergen County, Western Essex County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County

Live 2025 NJ election results in race for governor, more

By
Published  November 4, 2025 7:45pm EST
2025 election for NJ governor
FOX 5 NY
article

NEW JERSEY - Voters in New Jersey are deciding who will succeed Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in one of the nation’s first major political tests of the post-presidential year. Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli are vying for the governorship in a race that could signal early voter sentiment toward President Donald Trump and Republicans.

JUMP TO: NJ GOVERNOR RESULTS | JERSEY CITY MAYOR RESULTS | NJ ASSEMBLY RESULTS

In Jersey City, seven candidates are competing to replace outgoing Mayor Steven Fulop, including former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey, Hudson County Commissioner Bill O’Dea and Councilman James Solomon.

All 80 seats in the New Jersey General Assembly are also on the ballot. Democrats currently hold a 52–28 majority.

Track real-time election results for these races below. Watch live election coverage here.

New Jersey governor election results

Jersey City mayor election results

New Jersey Assembly: Election results for all races

Use the dropdown below to view different districts.

The Source: This article includes previous reporting from FOX 5 NY.

2025 election for NJ governorPoliticsNew Jersey