Live 2025 NJ election results in race for governor, more

article

Voters in New Jersey are deciding who will succeed Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in one of the nation’s first major political tests of the post-presidential year. Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli are vying for the governorship in a race that could signal early voter sentiment toward President Donald Trump and Republicans.

JUMP TO: NJ GOVERNOR RESULTS | JERSEY CITY MAYOR RESULTS | NJ ASSEMBLY RESULTS

In Jersey City, seven candidates are competing to replace outgoing Mayor Steven Fulop, including former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey, Hudson County Commissioner Bill O’Dea and Councilman James Solomon.

All 80 seats in the New Jersey General Assembly are also on the ballot. Democrats currently hold a 52–28 majority.

Track real-time election results for these races below. Watch live election coverage here.

Use the dropdown below to view different districts.