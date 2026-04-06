The Republican trying to fill Sherrill's vacant Congress seat: Meet Joe Hathaway

The Brief The special election to fill the seat in Congress that Gov. Mikie Sherrill left vacant is swiftly approaching. Former Mayor of Randolph Joe Hathaway is the Republican nominee hoping to supersede her. In an interview with Fox News, Hathaway said that "the district is ready for a new generation of leadership."



The special election to fill the seat in Congress that Gov. Mikie Sherrill left vacant is swiftly approaching.

Here's the Republican candidate hoping to supersede her.

Meet Joe Hathaway

What we know:

Former Mayor of Randolph Joe Hathaway is the Republican nominee running for New Jersey's 11th congressional district.

Hathaway is a self-described "lifelong New Jersey resident" who served on Randolph's Township Council before becoming the mayor.

In an interview with Fox News, Hathaway said that "the district is ready for a new generation of leadership."

The New York Post published their endorsement of the former mayor last month.

Issues, platform

If elected to Congress, Hathaway's foremost promise on his campaign website is to eliminate taxes for first-time home buyers.

He also mentions lowering healthcare costs by cutting out "unnecessary middlemen" and investing in transportation, specifically citing the Gateway Tunnel.

Hathaway is also a proponent of supporting both law enforcement and enforcement at the country's borders.