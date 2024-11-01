Here's how Americans feel about the 2024 election: poll

As Election Day 2024 nears, most Americans say they feel more anxious than excited, according to a recent AP-NORC poll.

According to the poll from the Center for Public Affairs Research, about 7 in 10 Americans say they feel anxious or frustrated about the election, while only 1 in 3 report feeling any excitement.

Here's how Democrats and Republicans feel about the election:

2020 vs 2024 Elections

How Democrats, Republicans, Independents feel

The poll shows that anxiety levels among Democrats have increased slightly compared to the 2020 election.

About 8 in 10 Democrats now report feeling anxious, up from 75% four years ago. Republicans are also experiencing more anxiety, with around two-thirds expressing concern, compared to 60% in 2020.

In contrast, independent voters have not shown a significant change in their anxiety levels, with about half feeling apprehensive, similar to previous elections.

Americans aren't excited

The poll shows low levels of excitement for the election, despite a slight increase from past years.

Only one-third of people said they feel excited about this year’s race, though the figure has risen modestly since 2016 according to the poll.

Frustration remains consistent, with nearly 70% of Americans describing the campaign as frustrating, reflecting similar levels seen in 2020.

What this means ahead of Election Day

With the race tight in national polls and key swing states, there’s a sense of uncertainty among voters from both parties.

The candidates' contrasting messages may be fueling these mixed feelings: Vice President Kamala Harris focuses on Trump’s personal motives, while Trump calls Harris "a trainwreck" and accuses her of having harmful policies.

For many, the end of voting may bring a sense of relief, regardless of the outcome.

How the poll was conducted

The poll surveyed 1,233 adults between Oct. 24 and Oct. 29, 2024, using a representative sample from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel.

The poll has a margin of error of ±3.6 percentage points, providing a broad view of Americans' emotional states as the election draws near.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.