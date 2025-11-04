Expand / Collapse search
Some Passaic County polls to stay open until 9 p.m. following bomb threats

By
November 4, 2025 9:31pm EST
The Brief

    • Some polling locations in Passaic County, N.J. will stay open an extra hour after bomb threats came down earlier Tuesday across the state.
    • The threats turned out to be unfounded.
    • The Passaic County Democratic Party filed a lawsuit in New Jersey Superior Court seeking to keep the polls open until 9 p.m., to which a judge agreed.

NEW JERSEY - Some polling locations in Passaic County, N.J. will stay open an extra hour after bomb threats came down earlier Tuesday across the state, according to NJ.com.  

What we know:

The threats turned out to be unfounded. 

The Passaic County Democratic Party filed a lawsuit in New Jersey Superior Court seeking to keep the polls open until 9 p.m., to which a judge agreed. 

The lawsuit states that the threats "resulted in delays in the opening of certain polling locations, closures of locations for periods of time, and last-minute changes in polling locations."

County Spokesperson Lindsay Reed told The Associated Press via email that Passaic County specifically received three threats. State officials said earlier in the day that at least seven New Jersey counties received threats, also according to NJ.com. 

Passaic County is additionally the only county outside the state of California where the Department of Justice sent election monitors

The Source: Information from The Associated Press and NJ.com. 

