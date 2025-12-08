Bruce Blakeman will announce run for NY governor tomorrow: Sources

The Brief Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman will announce he is running for New York governor tomorrow, a source told FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay. Blakeman won the Nassau County Executive race earlier this year, defeating county Legislator Seth Koslow.



Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman will announce he is running for New York governor tomorrow, a source told FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay.

Blakeman running for NY governor

What we know:

Blakeman, who defeated county Legislator Seth Koslow in a closely watched race centered on taxes, safety and social policy, is now eyeing a statewide platform.

Mineola, N.Y.: Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman speaks to the crowd during his State of the County address held at the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building in Mineola, New York on March 6, 2024. (Photo by Steve Pfost/Newsday RM Expand

His running for governor will mark a swift escalation in what is already a high-profile contest seen as a bellwether for suburban political trends heading into 2026.

Who is Bruce Blakeman?

Dig deeper:

A lifelong Long Island resident and Republican incumbent since 2022, Blakeman has built his brand on fiscal restraint and public safety, touting that he has "not raised taxes one penny in four years" despite high inflation.

FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: U.S. President Donald Trump is greeted by Bruce Blakeman, County Executive of Nassau County, New York, after arriving at the Republic Airport on Air Force One on September 26, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. Trump Expand

His tenure has also drawn controversy, particularly over his proposal to ban transgender athletes from female sports leagues and his creation of a "special deputy" program critics have called a "militia."

Before becoming county executive, Blakeman served on the Hempstead Town Council and as presiding officer of the Nassau County Legislature.

Who else is running for governor?

The other side:

There are other individuals already running against the current governor of the state.

Rep. Elise Stefanik

Rep. Elise Stefanik announced her campaign for New York governor last week.

Now in her sixth term, Rep. Elise Stefanik represents New York’s 21st Congressional District and is currently the most senior elected Republican in the state.

Born in Albany, she graduated from Harvard University before working in the George W. Bush administration on the U.S. Domestic Policy Council and in the chief of staff’s office.

At age 30, Stefanik became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress in 2014 and later the youngest woman to serve in House leadership. In 2021, she was elected House Republican Conference Chair, making her the highest-ranking Republican woman in Congress.

A longtime supporter of Trump, Stefanik was reportedly considered for the role of U.S. ambassador to the United Nations earlier this year, though the nomination was later withdrawn.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during the grand opening of the Urban League Empowerment Center by the National Urban League in Harlem in New York City, on November 12, 2025. The National Urban League is opening its new headquarters to house th Expand

Both Blakeman and Stefanik would face incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has been governor since 2021. Hochul announced her intention to run for re-election in July 2024.

New York Lieutenant Gov. Antonio Delgado

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado speaks during the NYREC Emerging Leaders and Markets (ELM) Conference at the Victoria Renaissance Hotel on June 06, 2025 in New York City. Delgado spoke during the event which brings together lea Expand

Also in the running is Hochul's lieutenant governor, Antonio Delgado.

In June, Delgado announced that he would challenge Hochul for the Democratic nomination for governor of New York in 2026.

What they're saying:

Stefanik's team released a statement in response to the news:

"Even those in Nassau County who are closest to Bruce Blakeman will tell you that everyone knows Bruce has no shot and is putting his raging ego first and New Yorkers last as he blows up the best opportunity in a generation to Save New York. Bruce’s failed statewide electoral record speaks for itself: he has lost every statewide primary and general over the last three decades in smashing fashion. And after a career of colluding with elected Democrats, Blakeman’s swan song is choosing to prop up Kathy Hochul."