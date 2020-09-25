article

The coronavirus pandemic has upended how many municipalities and states are conducting elections. New York has in-person voting (including an early voting period) as well as expanded eligibility for absentee voting. So although New York doesn’t officially have mail-in voting, you can request an absentee ballot if you do not want to vote in person because of the risk of either contracting or spreading a communicable disease, such as COVID-19.

New York’s Primary Election Day is Tuesday, June 28, 2022. However, you can also vote in person during the early voting period, which is Saturday, June 18–Sunday, 26, 2022. If you’re voting via an absentee ballot, you return it either by mail or at your county’s Board of Elections office. Alternatively, someone can deliver it for you at a poll site during early voting or on Election Day.

You must be a member of a political party to vote in New York’s Primary Election.

Primary Election Voter Registration Deadline

The de facto deadline to register to vote in New York’s Primary Election is Friday, June 3, 2022. If you are registering in person at your Board of Elections office or a state agency participating in voter registration, you must do so by end of business on June 3. If you are registering by mail, your application must be postmarked no later than June 3 and received by your Board of Elections no later than June 8.

3 Ways to Register to Vote

New York has only limited online voter registration. In order to register online, you must already have an ID card issued by the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, such as a driver's license or a non-driver identification card. If you qualify, then you can register online using the Electronic Voter Registration Application.

Remember: If you DO NOT have a New York DMV-issued ID card, then you CANNOT register to vote online.

Instead, you can register to vote in person at your county’s Board of Elections office (or one of NYCBOE’s offices if you live in New York City), at a New York agency-based voter registration center, or at a Department of Motor Vehicles office.

To register to vote, you need to meet the eligibility requirements and prove your identity.

To Register to Vote in New York, You Must Be

A United States citizen.

18 years old by Election Day; you can "pre-register" at 16 or 17 but you can't vote until you are 18.

A resident of the county, city, or village in New York in which you seek to register for at least 30 days before the election.

A person not in prison for a felony conviction.

Note: You aren't eligible to vote in New York if a court has adjudged you mentally incompetent or if you claim the right to vote elsewhere.

To Register to Vote in New York, You Must Provide

Your New York State DMV number; the DMV will validate your identification for elections officials.

OR

The last four digits of your Social Security number.

OR

A valid photo ID that shows your name and current address.

OR

A current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check, or some other government document that shows your name and address.

"If we are unable to verify your identity before Election Day, you will be asked for ID when you vote for the first time," the voter registration form states.

How to Check Your Voter Registration Status

You can check your voter registration status, party enrollment, and voter district information online at either vote.nyc (for New York City residents) or voterlookup.elections.ny.gov (for all state residents).

Important Dates for New York's Primary Election

Friday, June 3, 2022: Voter registration deadline for Primary Election; your in-person application must be received by end-of-business on this day; your application must be postmarked by this date and received no later than June 8.

Wednesday, June 8, 2022: Deadline for your voter registration application (that was postmarked by June 3) to be received by your Board of Elections office.

Monday, June 13: Last day to either postmark your application to request an absentee ballot or send an email or fax to request an absentee ballot.

Saturday, June 18–Sunday, June 26, 2022: In-person early voting period for the Primary Election; hours vary by day.

Monday, June 27, 2022: Last day to apply in-person for an absentee ballot.

Tuesday, June 28, 2022: Primary Election Day; polls are open 6 a.m.–9 p.m.; also last day to deliver your absentee ballot in-person to your Board of Elections; also last day to postmark your absentee ballot, which must be received by your Board of Elections office no later than July 5.

Tuesday, July 5, 2022: Last day that your mailed absentee ballot (that was postmarked by June 28) can be received by your Board of Elections office.

If you've found this article to be helpful, please share it.

Advertisement