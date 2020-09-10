article

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, New Jersey has transitioned its elections to a combination of mail-in, drop-off, and in-person voting (including an early voting period). The state also implemented online voter registration in addition to registering in-person and by mail. These procedures began in 2020 and will continue for the 2022 Midterm Elections.

New Jersey’s Primary Election Day is Tuesday, June 7, 2022. However, you can also vote in person during the early voting period, which is June 3–5, 2022. You can also fill out a vote-by-mail ballot and return it either by mail, in a secure ballot drop box in your county, or at your county’s Board of Elections office.

Primary Election Voter Registration Deadline

Under state law, you must register to vote at least 21 days before Election Day. That means the deadline to register to vote in New Jersey’s Primary Election is Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

3 Ways to Register to Vote

You can register through the state's online voter registration website, in-person at a designated state or county office, or by mail (you will need to print out a registration form to fill out and send to your county’s elections authority). Whichever way you choose to register, you will need to prove your identity and eligibility. To register online, you'll need to provide your date of birth and upload a document to prove your identity.

To Register to Vote in New Jersey, You Must Be

A United States citizen.

At least 17 years old — but you cannot vote until you are 18 years old (e.g. you must be 18 on Election Day).

A resident of the county in which you are seeking to register for 30 days before the election.

A person not serving a sentence of incarceration as the result of a conviction of any indictable offense under the laws of this or another state or of the United States.

To Register to Vote in New Jersey, You Must Provide

Your driver's license or a non-driver ID card issued by New Jersey's Motor Vehicle Commission (it must be valid and current); the MVC will validate your identification and provide elections officials with your digitized signature.

—OR—

Your Social Security number. You must be able to either sign on the screen or upload your signature. NOTE: If you can't provide a digital signature, you can't register online — instead, register in person or by mail

After you gather your documents and information, go to voter.svrs.nj.gov/register to complete the process.

Important Dates for New Jersey's Primary Election

Tuesday, May 17, 2022: Voter registration deadline for Primary Election.

Tuesday, May 31, 2022: Deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot by mail for Primary Election.

Friday, June 3, 2022: Deadline for application to receive Primary Election mail-in ballots by electronic means for qualified overseas civilian and military voters.

Friday, June 3–Sunday, June 5, 2022: In-person early voting period for the Primary Election; hours: Friday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–8 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Monday, June 6, 2022, at 3 p.m.: Deadline for in-person mail-in ballot application for the Primary Election (at your county clerk’s office).

Tuesday, June 7, 2022: Primary Election Day; polls are open 6 a.m.–8 p.m.

