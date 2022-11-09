2022 Midterm Election live balance of power map

For weeks, Republicans predicted a "red wave" would carry them to power in Congress, as voters repudiated majority Democrats for failing to tame skyrocketing inflation and address worries about rising crime.

The reality appeared far different early Wednesday.

The balance of power in the U.S. Congress is still unclear the morning after the election.

Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman beat Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to flip one U.S. Senate seat while a few others, including one in Georgia are too close to call.

