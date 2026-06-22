World Cup weather: How storms could impact Norway vs. Senegal match in NJ

The Brief A cold front is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the stadium area by the afternoon and evening. Storms bring the possibility of lightning delays for Monday night's match. Fans heading to the match should expect a messy commute and bring stadium-approved rain gear.



Fans heading to New York/New Jersey Stadium on Monday night need to keep one eye on the sky, because incoming storms could play a role in the highly anticipated match.

Heavy rain and wind

Timeline:

The Storm Prediction Center has placed central and southern sections of New Jersey under a level two risk for strong to severe storms. While northern New Jersey, where the stadium is located, is just outside the main risk zone, the area is still not in the clear.

The morning commute will remain dry as clouds slowly work their way back in. By lunchtime, a warm front will begin pushing through, bringing scattered light to moderate showers.

As a cold front approaches later in the day, the weather will turn more active. Expect the potential for heavier storms packing torrential rain and gusty winds during the second half of the day.

A flash flood watch is also in effect for New York City and Northeast New Jersey from Monday afternoon through the evening.

Temperatures will be comfortable, peaking at a high of around 76 degrees.

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How it will impact NJ match

Why you should care:

If the severe storms push further north than anticipated and lightning strikes within an 8-mile radius of the stadium, officials will be forced to pause the match and clear the seating bowl.

Under FIFA weather guidelines, play cannot resume until 30 minutes have passed without a lightning strike within the danger zone. There is no hard time limit for how long a match can be delayed.

What you can do:

If you have tickets to Monday's match, plan accordingly. The rain is most likely to hit during the second half of the day, coinciding with entry into the stadium.

Bring approved rain gear (umbrellas not permitted in the stadium) and give yourself extra travel time!