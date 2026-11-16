NYC winter weather outlook 2026-2027: Snow total predictions, 'Super El Niño' forecast

The Brief Winter this year will be greatly impacted by a "Super El Niño" and weakened polar vortex. El Niño refers to warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures along the equatorial latitude in the Pacific Ocean. Winter officially begins in the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21 with the winter solstice.



As a beautiful fall winds down, FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory is sharing his 2026-2027 winter outlook, which is shaping up to be a lot milder than last season, when nearly 60 inches of snow fell in New York City.

JUMP TO: FIRST DAY OF WINTER l ‘SUPER EL NIÑO’ l SNOW TOTAL PREDICTIONS

Winter forecasts this year come down to four key indicators:

A "super El Niño" bringing above-average temperatures from the south

A weakened polar vortex unleashing colder air from Canada

An uncertain North Atlantic Oscillation

Above-average Siberian snow cover

Timeline:

Winter officially begins in the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21 with the winter solstice – the day with the least amount of possible daylight and the longest night.

Big picture view:

El Niño refers to warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures along the equatorial latitude in the Pacific Ocean.

It causes an intensified southern jet stream that forces the polar jet stream to retreat further into southern Canada. The results are milder, dry conditions in the northern U.S. and a cool, wetter-than-normal forecast for the southern part of the country.

This year, we're experiencing a "Super El Niño," with water temperatures rising to a historic 4.77°F above average, outpacing each of the four previous "Super El Niño" years of 2015, 1997, 1982 and 1877.

Strong El Niño winters

A strong El Niño winter doesn't automatically mean there won't be snow. It tends to bring more coastal storms along the Eastern Seaboard, but the above-average temperatures mean rain is more likely.

El Niño can still cause a variety of outcomes. In 2015-2016, the region saw a total of 31.2" of snow, but 27.5" came from one blockbuster storm in January 2016.

Here are the other previous totals:

1997-98: 5.5" of snow

1982-83: 27.2" of snow

1877-78: 8.1" of snow

What is the polar vortex?

Gregory describes the polar vortex as a high-speed "racetrack wind pattern" that circles the North Pole when stable. If it becomes fractured or weakened, arctic air can spill down into the eastern U.S.

The polar vortex weakened in early November this year, which has never happened for as long as forecasters have been tracking it. This is worth keeping an eye on.

North Atlantic Oscillation

The North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) is a pressure oscillation that stretches from the North Atlantic down to the subtropical Atlantic.

When in its negative phase, the NAO forms a blocking pattern around Greenland that forces cold air down from Canada, resulting in coastal storms. In the past, this has caused some major snowstorms in the New York City area.

In its positive phase, the NAO sees much stronger pressure variation in the Atlantic, resulting in a stronger westerly wind. Cold air stays north, keeping temperatures mild around here.

Siberian snow cover

Arctic, or Siberian, snow cover started early this year. In fact, it's already above average. What does that mean? Colder air can more easily travel across the North Pole, disrupt the polar vortex and send more cold air into the eastern U.S.

Will there be a blizzard this winter?

Gregory predicts there will be multiple coastal storms this winter, but with a lower-than-average amount of snow. Since the super El Niño leads to milder temperatures, the storms can vary between snow, ice and rain along the coast.

You'll probably have to be well inland to get a good amount of snow this year.

By the numbers:

Gregory predicts New York City and the nearby suburbs could see 12-20" of snow this year, but he notes that might be too generous, all things considered.

New Jersey, the Mid and Lower Hudson Valley, and Connecticut are along the same line. Areas of New Jersey that are further south of the city could get 7-12" of snow. The Upper Hudson Valley and Catskills could see significantly more snowfall, with totals ranging between 20 and 30 inches.

Regional, national winter outlooks

NOAA

NOAA uses a mix of long-range climate computer models and atmospheric trends, such as the arrival of El Niño, to base its long-range outlooks. With that, NOAA forecasts above-average temperatures for the northern U.S. and above-average precipitation for the southern states and up the East Coast – typical for an El Niño winter.