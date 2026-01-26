Expand / Collapse search

School closings and delays in NY, NJ, CT for Tuesday, Jan. 27

By
Published  January 26, 2026 4:11pm EST
Winter Weather
FOX 5 NY
FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods joins Lisa Evers on Newsroom Live to talk about this weekend's winter storm in New York City, and the chances of another on Sunday.

The Brief

    • Track school closings and delays for Tuesday, Jan. 27 in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

NEW YORK - Track school closings and delays for Tuesday, Jan. 27 in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

JUMP TO: NEW YORK l NEW JERSEY l CONNECTICUT

  • MORE: Click here for real-time school closing updates.

List of school closings and delays

New York

  • Byram Hills School District: 2-hour delay
  • Central Islip School District: 2-hour delay
  • East Islip School District: 2-hour delay
  • Haverstraw-Stony Point School District: 2-hour delay
  • Liberty Central School District: 2-hour delay
  • Mattituck Jr. / Sr. High School: 2-hour delay
  • Newburgh City School District: closed
  • Tuckahoe School District: 2-hour delay

New Jersey

  • Barnegat Township School District: closed
  • Bergenfield Elementary School: 2-hour delay
  • Bergenfield Middle and High School: 2-hour delay
  • David Gregory School: 90-minute delay
  • Englewood City School District: 2-hour delay
  • Essex Co. Vocational School District: 2-hour delay
  • Fair Lawn Schools: 90-minute delay
  • Hackensack School District: 2-hour delay
  • Hoboken School District: 90-minute delay
  • Jefferson Township School District: 2-hour delay
  • Kinnelon Borough School District: 2-hour delay
  • Livingston Township School District: 2-hour delay
  • Memorial Day Nursery-Paterson: closed
  • Middletown Township School District: 2-hour delay
  • Mount Carmel Guild Academy: 90-minute delay
  • Pequannack Township School District: 2-hour delay
  • Ridgefield Park ATC: no transportation
  • Riverdale Public Elementary: 90-minute delay
  • Somerset Co. Educational SVCS. School District: 90-minute delay
  • Springfield Adult Training: no transportation
  • Springfield Township School District: 2-hour delay
  • Tewksbury Township School District: 2-hour delay
  • The Jardine Academy: 90-minute delay
  • The Phoenix Center: closed
  • Totowa School District: 1-hour delay

Connecticut

  • Bridgeport Board of Education: closed
  • Norwalk High School: closed
Winter WeatherNew York