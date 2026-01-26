School closings and delays in NY, NJ, CT for Tuesday, Jan. 27
NEW YORK - Track school closings and delays for Tuesday, Jan. 27 in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
JUMP TO: NEW YORK l NEW JERSEY l CONNECTICUT
- MORE: Click here for real-time school closing updates.
List of school closings and delays
New York
- Byram Hills School District: 2-hour delay
- Central Islip School District: 2-hour delay
- East Islip School District: 2-hour delay
- Haverstraw-Stony Point School District: 2-hour delay
- Liberty Central School District: 2-hour delay
- Mattituck Jr. / Sr. High School: 2-hour delay
- Newburgh City School District: closed
- Tuckahoe School District: 2-hour delay
New Jersey
- Barnegat Township School District: closed
- Bergenfield Elementary School: 2-hour delay
- Bergenfield Middle and High School: 2-hour delay
- David Gregory School: 90-minute delay
- Englewood City School District: 2-hour delay
- Essex Co. Vocational School District: 2-hour delay
- Fair Lawn Schools: 90-minute delay
- Hackensack School District: 2-hour delay
- Hoboken School District: 90-minute delay
- Jefferson Township School District: 2-hour delay
- Kinnelon Borough School District: 2-hour delay
- Livingston Township School District: 2-hour delay
- Memorial Day Nursery-Paterson: closed
- Middletown Township School District: 2-hour delay
- Mount Carmel Guild Academy: 90-minute delay
- Pequannack Township School District: 2-hour delay
- Ridgefield Park ATC: no transportation
- Riverdale Public Elementary: 90-minute delay
- Somerset Co. Educational SVCS. School District: 90-minute delay
- Springfield Adult Training: no transportation
- Springfield Township School District: 2-hour delay
- Tewksbury Township School District: 2-hour delay
- The Jardine Academy: 90-minute delay
- The Phoenix Center: closed
- Totowa School District: 1-hour delay
Connecticut
- Bridgeport Board of Education: closed
- Norwalk High School: closed