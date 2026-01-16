Forecasters tracking two chances for snow this weekend in NYC area

The Brief Forecasters are tracking two systems that could bring snow this weekend to parts of New York and New Jersey. Snow could begin late Friday night into Saturday, with some areas seeing a mix with rain later in the day. Accumulations are possible, though forecasts could still change.



A stretch of colder air is settling into the Northeast, and meteorologists say several chances for snow are possible during the weekend across the New York City area.

Is it going to snow tomorrow?

Timeline:

The National Weather Service (NWS) says the next five days will bring much colder conditions across the region. Forecasts show a chance for snow late Friday night into Saturday, with precipitation potentially mixing with rain later in the day.

How much snow are we getting?

Another system could bring additional snow on Sunday. While some accumulation is possible, forecasters say significant snowfall is not expected at this time. Here's a detailed forecast from the NWS:

Forecast from NWS Mount Holly on Jan. 16, 2026.

Friday night: A 40% chance of snow after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 33. South wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday: Snow likely before 10 a.m., then snow likely, possibly mixed with rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday night: A chance of rain before 7 p.m., then a slight chance of snow after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A 30% chance of snow, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 36. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Weather officials note that the highest snow totals would be most likely at higher elevations, where colder air may allow snow to linger longer.

Snow in NYC this weekend

What we don't know:

Forecasters say exact snowfall totals, timing and which areas could see the most accumulation remain uncertain as the systems develop and move through the region.

FOX 5 NY meteorologists urge residents to monitor updated forecasts through the weekend, especially as the timing and track of both systems become clearer.

What's next:

According to the NWS, the coldest day in the upcoming stretch is expected to be Tuesday, when temperatures may only reach the upper teens and lower 20s across parts of the region.

This graphic displays the snow still to come in the Northeast.. (FOX Weather)