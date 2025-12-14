Expand / Collapse search

School closings and delays in NY, NJ, CT for Monday, Dec. 15

By and
Published  December 14, 2025 8:54pm EST
Winter Weather
FOX 5 NY
New York New Jersey snow forecast

New York New Jersey snow forecast

FOX 5 NY's Liv Johnson has the latest predicted snow totals, temperatures and more across the tri-state area.

NEW YORK - Track school closings and delays for Monday, Dec. 15 in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

JUMP TO: NEW YORK l NEW JERSEY l CONNECTICUT

  • MORE: Click here for real-time school closing updates.

List of school closings and delays

New York

  • Central Islip School District: 2 Hour Delay
  • Deer Park School District: 2 Hour Delay
  • East Islip School District: 2 Hour Delay
  • Half Hollow Hills School Dist.: 2 Hour Delay
  • Marlboro Central School District: 2 Hour Delay

New Jersey

  • Franklin Township School District: 2 Hour Delay
  • Somerset Co. Educational Svcs. Comm. Sch. Dist.: 90 Minute Delay
  • Watchung Borough School District: 2 Hour Delay

Connecticut

  • Norwalk High School: 2 Hour Delay
Winter WeatherNew York