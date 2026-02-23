Power outage tracker: Live maps, airport updates for NY, NJ, CT

Track power outages across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Current power outages in my area

NY power outages

Click HERE for the latest numbers.

NJ power outages

Click HERE for the latest numbers.

CT power outages

Click HERE for the latest numbers.

Are there delays, cancelations at NYC area airports?

Check the status of each airport below:

LaGuardia Airport status

For more information from FlightAware, click HERE

Newark Airport status

For more information from FlightAware, click HERE

JFK Airport status