Blizzard Warning
until MON 6:00 PM EST, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Bronx County, Northeast Suffolk County, Orange County, New York County (Manhattan), Rockland County, Northern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Putnam County, Southwest Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Kings County (Brooklyn), Southern Nassau County, Northern Westchester County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Ocean County, Middlesex County, Warren County, Sussex County, Eastern Monmouth County, Coastal Ocean County, Morris County, Western Monmouth County, Mercer County, Western Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Western Passaic County, Hudson County, Western Union County, Eastern Union County, Western Essex County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Passaic County
Blizzard Warning
until MON 7:00 PM EST, Eastern Ulster County, Eastern Dutchess County, Western Ulster County, Western Dutchess County

Power outage tracker: Live maps, airport updates for NY, NJ, CT

By
Published  February 23, 2026 7:02am EST
Winter Weather
FOX 5 NY

NEW YORK - Track power outages across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Current power outages in my area

NY power outages

  • Click HERE for the latest numbers.

NJ power outages

  • Click HERE for the latest numbers.

CT power outages

  • Click HERE for the latest numbers.

Are there delays, cancelations at NYC area airports?

Check the status of each airport below:

LaGuardia Airport status 

  • For more information from FlightAware, click HERE.

Newark Airport status

  • For more information from FlightAware, click HERE.

JFK Airport status

  • For more information from FlightAware, click HERE.
