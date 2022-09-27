Tracking Hurricane Ian for NY impacts

Hurricane Ian is getting ready to slam into Florida as a major hurricane. It could start to impact the New York City region as early as Saturday.

It's still too early for a detailed forecast but the remnants of the storm could start moving into New Jersey late on Saturday night.

Rain is expected to fall on Sunday, starting in the southern parts of the area.

The rain will continue into Monday.

Hurricane Ian evacuation zones were growing in Florida on Tuesday. Emergency evacuation zones cover an estimated 2.5 million people in Florida.

The storm could grow into a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 140 mph before it hits Florida. Due to the size of the storm, a large area of the state could see damage from the storm, including Orlando.

The National Hurricane Center expanded its hurricane warning to include Bonita Beach north through Tampa Bay to the Anclote River. Fort Myers is in the hurricane zone, and Tampa and St. Petersburg could get their first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.

Florida could see up to 24 inches of rain in some areas and ocean surges could reach 10 feet if it peaks at high tide. Coastal communities could be inundated with water.

A tropical storm warning is posted from Boca Raton up to Brunswick, Georgia.

Damaging winds and flooding are expected across the entire peninsula as Ian moves north, reaching into Georgia, South Carolina and other parts of the southeastern U.S. between Friday and Sunday, the hurricane center said.

With the Associated Press.