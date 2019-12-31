Time-lapse video: Trees slump under freezing rain

Time-lapse video footage shows trees visibly droop over an eight hour-period during below-freezing temperatures on Dec. 30 as rain battered Saranac in northern New York state.

The New York State Mesonet environmental monitoring network, which provided this video, said that their Saranac station got about an inch of "liquid-equivalent precipitation."

While much of New York state was expected to see freezing minimum temperatures on Dec. 31, the National Weather Service said that the year would end with temperatures in the tri-state area 5 to 10 degrees above average for the time of year.