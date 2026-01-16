Chances for snow in NY, NJ this weekend growing

The Brief The chance for snow across the New York area is steadily growing as the night goes on. The National Weather Service (NWS) says a moving low pressure system will bring snowfall to New York and New Jersey tonight through tomorrow.



Is it going to snow?

Timeline:

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the interior lower Hudson Valley and portions of New Jersey.

How much snow are we getting?

The NWS reports that 2 to 4 inches of snow could fall in some areas of New York and New Jersey, though New York City can expect less than half an inch.

Here's a detailed forecast from the NWS:

Friday night: A 40% chance of snow after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 33. South wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday: Snow likely before 10 a.m., then snow likely, possibly mixed with rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday night: A chance of rain before 7 p.m., then a slight chance of snow after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A 30% chance of snow, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 36. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Weather officials note that the highest snow totals would be most likely at higher elevations, where colder air may allow snow to linger longer.

Snow in NYC this weekend

What we don't know:

Forecasters say exact snowfall totals, timing and which areas could see the most accumulation remain uncertain as the systems develop and move through the region.

FOX 5 NY meteorologists urge residents to monitor updated forecasts through the weekend, especially as the timing and track of both systems become clearer.

What's next:

According to the NWS, the coldest day in the upcoming stretch is expected to be Tuesday, when temperatures may only reach the upper teens and lower 20s across parts of the region.