Snow forecast for Wednesday, December 11, 2019

A cold front is on the way for the New York City area.

A southwest air flow will be passing through by late Tuesday night, drastically dropping temperatures, from an unusual high, with cold air once its gone.

Rain will change to snow Wednesday morning with accumulation expected to be moderate.

Anticipate a slushy morning commute.

More accumulation in the City and out to the east at about 1-3 inches of snow is in the forecast. Most snow will likely melt on contact.

While it won't be a major storm, it will be col with lows dipping Wednesday into the low 30s.

Expect cold temperatures to continue for the rest of the workweek.

Advertisement

WINTER WEATHER FORECAST FOR 2019-2020

SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYED OPENINGS

Download the FREE Fox 5 NY weather app and always stay updated on storms:

Apple App Store: https://apple.co/2GrlPnz Google Play Store: http://bit.ly/2IPSlTd