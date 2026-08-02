NYC weather: Severe thunderstorms possible Sunday into Monday, Northern NJ under Flood Watch

The Brief Thunderstorms will move through Northern New Jersey Sunday evening through Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the area through Monday, including Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties. This round of rain will move out by Tuesday, but more rain is expected through the end of the week.



More rain is coming to the New York Metro area going into this week, and weather officials say some severe storms could lead to flash flooding in the city and Northern New Jersey.

Rain in New York City area

What we know:

A slow-moving front is moving into the area on Sunday along with tropical air, according to the National Weather Service. That combination will bring strong showers and thunderstorms, with the "potential for isolated scattered flash flooding."

Most of Northern New Jersey is under a Flood Watch through Monday night because of the storms, including Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties, and further west.

NWS officials say that rain totals will average between a half inch to two inches, but there is the chance some areas could see up to three inches of rain.

When will it rain in New Jersey?

Timeline:

After a cloudy morning on Sunday, FOX 5 NY meteorologist Audrey Puente says rain will start moving into western New Jersey around 4 p.m. Areas east of NYC, like the Jersey Shore, Long Island and parts of Connecticut will likely "stay dry until after sunset," Puente said.

The flood watch in northern New Jersey goes into effect at 8 p.m. on Sunday, and continues through Monday evening.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop at Newark Liberty International Airport because of thunderstorms.

NYCEM urges residents to stay prepared

Why you should care:

While NYC is not under any weather watches or warnings as of late Sunday afternoon, city officials are still asking residents to prepare for potential flooding.

"During periods of heavy rain, move to higher ground," NYC Emergency Management posted on Social media Sunday. "If in a basement, move to a higher floor. If you must travel, use caution."

NYC weather this week

What's next:

After Monday's flooding threat passes, a high pressure system will move into the area and make for a nicer Tuesday, Puente said.

But, it won't last for long, with a threat of pop-up showers Wednesday through Friday.