Macy’s fireworks weather forecast: Extreme heat builds before July 4 show in NYC, NJ

The Brief Extreme heat is expected to build across the New York City region. Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks will celebrate America’s 250th birthday and the show’s 50th anniversary. Anyone heading to outdoor viewing areas in New York City or New Jersey should prepare for heat, humidity, crowds and long waits.



Extreme heat is expected to build across the New York City region ahead of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, one of the biggest outdoor events planned for America’s 250th birthday.

FOX LOCAL New York will stream live coverage of New York City fireworks and the skyline. To stream from anywhere, download the FOX LOCAL app or search "FOX LOCAL New York" on your smart TV, mobile browser or YouTube.

What we know:

The 2026 show marks the 50th anniversary of Macy’s fireworks celebration and coincides with America’s 250th birthday.

HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY - JULY 04: A view of the New York City Macy's fireworks display celebrating the United States 248th independence day on July 04, 2024 in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

This year’s fireworks display will expand across the Brooklyn Bridge, the lower East River and the lower Hudson River, giving viewers in both New York City and New Jersey a chance to see the show.

Heat builds

Local perspective:

FOX Weather says a major heat dome will continue to bring dangerous heat to a large part of the country. New York City is among the East Coast areas expected to feel the heat leading into July 4.

FOX Weather says the heat may ease slightly for parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast by evening on July 4, but anyone planning to spend time outside should still prepare for hot and humid conditions.

What it means for fireworks crowds

Why you should care:

The heat could be a factor for people planning to attend outdoor fireworks viewing areas in New York City and New Jersey. Large crowds, limited shade, long walks, security checkpoints and post-show transit delays can make the heat feel more dangerous. People planning to arrive early for a good viewing spot may be outside for hours before the fireworks begin.

How to prepare

Anyone heading to the fireworks should plan for the weather before leaving home. Bring water, wear lightweight and light-colored clothing, use sunscreen and take breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas when possible.

Visitors should also charge their phones, plan transit ahead of time and check the latest forecast before heading out. Older adults, young children, people with health conditions and anyone sensitive to heat should take extra precautions.

What not to bring

Macy’s public viewing areas have restrictions on what spectators can bring. Items that are not allowed include alcohol, backpacks, blankets, large bags, large coolers, lawn chairs, umbrellas, drones, motorized scooters, cigarettes, e-cigarettes and weapons. Spectators are subject to search.