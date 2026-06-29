Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks 2026: Here's who’s performing

The Brief Macy’s announced the music lineup for its 50th 4th of July Fireworks show in New York City. Post Malone, Blake Shelton, Noah Kahan, Salt-N-Pepa, Bebe Rexha and Shaboozey are scheduled to perform. The show will celebrate both the fireworks display’s 50th anniversary and America’s 250th birthday.



Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks is bringing major star power to New York City for its milestone anniversary show.

Who is performing at Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks?

What we know:

The show marks the 50th edition of Macy’s fireworks celebration and will also coincide with America’s 250th birthday. The announced performers include:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Drones perform a light show before the Macy's fireworks display celebrating the United States 247th independence day on July 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Post Malone

Blake Shelton

Noah Kahan

Salt-N-Pepa

Bebe Rexha

Shaboozey

Macy’s said the lineup is part of the televised celebration leading into the fireworks display.

The fireworks display will also include a live vocal performance from Alexia Jayy, the winner of Season 29 of "The Voice." The 27-minute fireworks score was produced by Grammy Award-winning composer Jason Howland. The soundtrack is designed to accompany the fireworks, lighting and laser effects during the show.

What to know about this year’s fireworks show

Local perspective:

The 50th Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show will include more than 85,000 shells in 30 colors. Macy’s said this year’s display will also include a laser show from the Brooklyn Bridge.

The show will expand across parts of New York City, including the Brooklyn Bridge, the lower East River and the lower Hudson River in collaboration with Jersey City.