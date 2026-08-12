The Brief A total solar eclipse on Wednesday will appear as a partial eclipse across parts of the United States and Canada. Viewers should use certified eclipse glasses or indirect viewing methods to safely watch the event. NASA is expected to provide live online coverage for people unable to see the eclipse in person.



Get ready sky watchers! A total solar eclipse will grace the heavens on Wednesday and though it won’t be totally visible from the U.S., several northern states, including New York, will get a chance to enjoy a partial solar eclipse.

JUMP TO: WHERE TO WATCH l HOW TO WATCH l HOW TO SEE SAFELY

Local perspective:

Parts of the Northern Hemisphere, from Alaska to North Carolina and most of Canada will have an opportunity to experience a partial solar eclipse.

People hoping to watch the eclipse from North America will be inside the moon’s shadow but outside the path of totality. This means the moon will never completely block the sun and the eclipse will be partial only.

Will the solar eclipse be visible in New York?

The partial eclipse in New York City is expected to:

Begin at 1:07 p.m.

Peak at 1:54 p.m.

End at 2:38 p.m.

At its peak, the moon is expected to cover about 19% of the sun as seen from New York City. The total eclipse will not be visible from New York.

For people outside the path of totality — or those whose view is blocked by clouds – NASA is expected to broadcast the eclipse starting at 1:15 p.m. ET.

What you can do:

During a partial solar eclipse, it is never safe to look directly at the sun without proper eye protection. Regular sunglasses are not safe, regardless of how dark they are.

NASA said safe eclipse glasses should comply with the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard and should not be used if they are torn, scratched or otherwise damaged.

Viewers should not look at the sun through a camera, telescope or binoculars while wearing eclipse glasses. Those devices concentrate sunlight and require specially designed solar filters attached to the front of the equipment.

People without eclipse glasses can use an indirect viewing method, such as a pinhole projector. The projector casts an image of the sun onto another surface, so viewers don't have to look directly at it.

For a list of approved eclipse-viewing eyewear, click here.

When is the 2027 solar eclipse?

What's next:

An exceptionally long total solar eclipse is in store for 2027, yielding nearly three times more observation time.

The southern tip of Spain will take center stage on Aug. 2, 2027, with up to six minutes and 23 seconds of totality extending into Morocco, Algeria, Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Somalia.