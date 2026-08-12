LIVE: Partial solar eclipse over NYC today l Time, peak and how to watch

The Brief New York City is expected to see a partial solar eclipse this afternoon. The eclipse will peak shortly before 2 p.m. NASA’s live coverage of the total eclipse begins at 1:15 p.m.



New Yorkers could see a partial solar eclipse Wednesday afternoon as a total eclipse moves across parts of the Northern Hemisphere.

Will the solar eclipse be visible in New York?

Local perspective:

The partial eclipse in New York City is expected to:

Begin at 1:07 p.m.

Peak at 1:54 p.m.

End at 2:38 p.m.

At its peak, the moon is expected to cover about 19% of the sun as seen from New York City. The total eclipse will not be visible from New York.

Is the solar eclipse visible in USA?

Big picture view:

NASA says totality will be visible in parts of Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia, the Atlantic Ocean, Spain and a small corner of Portugal.

The total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017, was photographed from Madras, Oregon. The black circle in the middle is the Moon. Surrounding it are white streams of light belonging to the Sun’s outer atmosphere, called the corona. (NASA/Aubrey Gemignani)

A partial eclipse will be visible across parts of the United States, including New York, as well as much of Canada, Europe and northwestern Africa.

How to watch live

What you can do:

NASA’s eclipse broadcast begins at 1:15 p.m. Eastern and will include views from the path of totality and interviews with experts.

WATCH LIVE: NASA’s eclipse coverage or on FOX LOCAL. NASA says totality begins in Iceland at 1:45 p.m. Eastern and in Spain at 2:28 p.m. Eastern.

How to watch safely

A partial eclipse is never safe to view without proper eye protection. Use eclipse glasses that meet the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard or an appropriate handheld solar viewer. Regular sunglasses are not safe for looking at the sun.